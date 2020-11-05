SC Johnson Makes Significant Progress Toward 2025 Targets In Tackling Plastic Pollution, Update Revealed In Global Commitment Report From Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Panel discussion on insights and next steps to be hosted by FT Live today at 2:00 pm GMT RACINE, Wis.

Panel discussion on insights and next steps to be hosted by FT Live today at 2:00 pm GMT

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning and other consumer and professional products, is making significant progress toward its 2025 targets to tackle plastic pollution. The company's work to create a more sustainable world is highlighted today in the publication of Ellen MacArthur Foundation's second annual report on the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, a set of targets uniting more than 450 businesses, governments and other organizations to address plastic waste and pollution.

"SC Johnson teams are continuing to create products and packaging that give consumers more sustainable options," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We all have a responsibility to address this critical environmental issue, but equally none of us can solve this challenge alone. It will take a unified effort from business, government and civil society to create a circular plastic economy."

Today's report shows that although progress had been made in some areas between 2018 and 2019, more needs to be done, and at greater speed, in order to achieve the 2025 targets.

The report findings and plastic waste challenge will be discussed at 2 p.m. GMT this afternoon in a panel event hosted by Financial Times Live, with participation from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the UN Environment Programme, SC Johnson, Danone and Federated Hermes.

SC Johnson Progress in Tackling Plastic Waste CrisisIn association with the Global Commitment, SC Johnson is pursuing a series of goals to accelerate its progress to tackle plastic waste, including:

Triple the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic content in packaging by 2025, including Mr Muscle and several other product lines. Today 14% of SC Johnson's packaging is PCR, up from 6% last year.

Continue to remove excess plastics wherever possible. SC Johnson has eliminated 2,575 metric tons of unnecessary or problematic plastic packaging since 2018, including 875 metric tons since last year.

Make 100% of its plastic packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. Currently, more than 62% of SC Johnson products are designed for this, and the company is expanding concentrated refill options and refill trials with Ecover through Waitrose and Sainsbury supermarkets.

Continue to work with industry and other organizations to support circular plastic economy models and keep plastic out of landfills and the environment. SC Johnson's global partnership with Plastic Bank has collected more than 5,000 metric tons of plastic, which is being incorporated into product packaging as an alternative to virgin plastic. SC Johnson is also a Global Partner to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to help advance a circular economy, together with other companies such as Intesa Sanpaolo, Danone, Google, H&M, Nike, Phillips , Renault, Solvay and Unilever.

For more information on SC Johnson's commitment to addressing plastic pollution and to learn how the company is helping to support a more circular plastic economy, visit www.scjohnson.com/plastic.

To read the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment report, visit https://www.newplasticseconomy.org/.

About SC JohnsonSC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE ®, KIWI®, OFF! ®, PLEDGE ®, RAID ®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES ®, SHOUT ®, WINDEX ® and ZIPLOC ® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON ®, BRISE ®, KABIKILLER ®, KLEAR ®, MR MUSCLE ® and RIDSECT ®. The 134-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sc-johnson-makes-significant-progress-toward-2025-targets-in-tackling-plastic-pollution-update-revealed-in-global-commitment-report-from-ellen-macarthur-foundation-301166735.html

SOURCE SC Johnson