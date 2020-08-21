SBT Alliance Named Most Promising IoT Startup 2020

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StartUp City Magazine recognizes Smarter Building Technologies (SBT) Alliance as Most Promising IoT Startup in 2020.

With SBT's IoT integration services, pioneering support tools, software, and app dev leading the way, StartUp City Magazine recognizes SBT Alliance for its relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation within the Internet of Things (IoT).

Profiled in the Special IoT Edition of the magazine, StartUp City takes an in-depth look at SBT's work in streamlining IoT system integrations and highlights the company's role as a trusted IoT deployment partner.

" SBT Alliance is an IoT implementation company that empowers organizations to take full advantage of the IoT through highly integrated LED technologies…and aims to accelerate the pace of innovation in the lighting industry," writes Kenneth Thomas, Managing Editor, StartUp City Magazine.

Every year StartUp City Magazine recognizes tech startups for their audacious efforts and proven track records in helping clients solve complex problems through innovative technology-based solutions. StartUp City Magazine recognizes SBT Alliance for:

Building robust, results-based, data-driven IoT solutions for clients

Engineering innovative funding programs to help clients pay for projects

Providing a single platform for clients to manage multiple building systems

Beyond this, StartUp City Magazine also acknowledges SBT's engineering efforts to build custom IoT applications to help clients in areas outside of energy management, including sales and customer experience.

To learn more about SBT Alliance's IoT integration and app development work, visit: SBT-Alliance.com

About SBT Alliance:Smarter Building Technologies (SBT) Alliance is an IoT integration partner that guides small, medium, and Fortune 500 clients to a digital future built on the Internet of Things. SBT achieves this by engineering, deploying, and supporting the industry's latest IoT technologies to create intelligent spaces, and funds projects through our Smart Space as a Service (SSaaS) program. To learn more, visit us at SBT-Alliance.com.

