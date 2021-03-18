SBLive Sports Launches Free IPhone And Android App For High School Sports Fans

SPOKANE, Wash., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBLive Sports (formerly Scorebook Live) has launched a free iPhone and Android app featuring exclusive content from SBLive's national network of high school sports reporters as well as the latest high school...

SPOKANE, Wash., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBLive Sports (formerly Scorebook Live) has launched a free iPhone and Android app featuring exclusive content from SBLive's national network of high school sports reporters as well as the latest high school scores, schedules, standings, rankings and much more.

With the SBLive Sports app it is now even easier to follow your favorite high school team. With real-time news coverage, scores and news alerts, as well as video highlights, podcasts, photo galleries, rankings and much more, the app delivers all the content you want in one convenient place.

SBLive's team of reporters — Todd Milles, Andy Buhler, Connor Morrissette, Lance Smith, Bodie DeSilva, Tyler Cleveland and Dan Dickau, to name a few — deliver game stories, player profiles, player rankings, video highlights, podcasts, photos galleries and more, giving high school sports fans the coverage they deserve.

The app is available for download at no charge in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

SBLIVE SPORTS IPHONE APP — DOWNLOAD NOW

SBLIVE SPORTS ANDROID APP — DOWNLOAD NOW

ABOUT SBLIVE SPORTS

SBLive Sports is a sports media and technology company that serves the high school sports market with innovative software products and media services. State Associations, athletic administrators and coaches are also provided with a suite of products that allow them to collect and distribute content, manage tournaments, teams and leagues as well as live score games across multiple sports in order to engage today's sports fans in a manner that they have come to expect from professional and collegiate sports organizations and media companies.

SBLive Sports is an official digital content partner of five high school State Associations and has regional content operations in place across the country.

For more information visit us at www.scorebooklive.com.

