SbLiftOff And National Veteran Small Business Coalition Launch Virtual Symposium VETERANS ETA 2021

VETERANS ETA 2021 is the first national symposium focused on fueling veteran interest in entrepreneurship through acquisition

HERNDON, Va. and WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- sbLiftOff, a lower middle-market M&A advisory firm, and the National Veteran Small Business Coalition, today announced the launch of VETERANS ETA 2021: Capital Fueling Veteran Entrepreneurship, a two-hour virtual event on June 3, 2021. VETERANS ETA 2021 is the first national symposium of veteran buyers and sellers, capital sources, service providers, business schools and other supporters of veteran entrepreneurship through acquisition (ETA).

"Business ownership among America's veterans has fallen precipitously since the post-World War II era when nearly half of all veterans owned and operated businesses. It's time to knit together all the resources veterans need to successfully find and buy a good small business," said Sharon B. Heaton, CEO of sbLiftOff, an advisory firm that often serves veterans.

The symposium features a premier lineup of veteran small business owners and financial services executives who will share war stories and lessons learned, discuss available financing sources, the challenges of accessing capital, and the importance of the public and private sectors coming together to support veterans entering the small business community.

Featured Speakers:

Scott Jensen , Executive Director, National Veteran Small Business Coalition

, Executive Director, National Veteran Small Business Coalition Sharon B. Heaton , CEO, sbLiftOff

, CEO, sbLiftOff Tommy Moreno , Co-founder & CEO, Pareto Labs; Former Operating Partner, Colony Capital; Former senior executive at The Walt Disney Company

, Co-founder & CEO, Pareto Labs; Former Operating Partner, Colony Capital; Former senior executive at The Walt Disney Company Alexander Mears , Principal, The Carlyle Group; Co-Founder, Search & Acquire

, Principal, The Carlyle Group; Co-Founder, Search & Acquire Kevin Williams , Partner, Lometa Capital Partners

, Partner, Lometa Capital Partners Mike Mahre , Operating Partner, Anacapa Partners

, Operating Partner, Anacapa Partners Lisa Forrest , Director of Sponsor Finance, Live Oak Bank

"Research and experience have proven veterans are powerhouse business leaders," commented Scott Jensen, Executive Director, National Veteran Small Business Coalition. "To unlock the national potential of veteran ETA we need to make both capital and information more readily available to them. We're urging all interested veterans to come to the June 3 event and learn more."

The symposium is complimentary for all participants. For more information and to register, visit www.nvsbc.org/veterans-eta-2021/.

About sbLiftOffsbLiftOff is a lower middle-market M&A advisory firm that serves founder-led businesses and government contracting companies between $25 million and $150 million in revenues. We work with business owners seeking a majority or minority transfer of their company and strategic buyers who are seeking growth through acquisition. More information is available at www.sbliftoff.com.

About National Veteran Small Business CoalitionThe National Veteran Small Business Coalition is the largest non-profit trade association in the country representing veteran- and service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses (VOSB and SDVOSB) in the Federal marketplace. NVSBC works to ensure that veteran small businesses are given first consideration for federal prime and subcontract procurement opportunities. For more information, visit www.nvsbc.org.

Contact:KWM Communications Kellie Walsh914-315-6072 kwalsh@kwmcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbliftoff-and-national-veteran-small-business-coalition-launch-virtual-symposium-veterans-eta-2021-301289000.html

SOURCE sbLiftOff