SBA Communications Corporation To Speak At The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media And Telecom Conference

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) - Get Report ("SBA") announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 9:30am ET. This will be a virtual conference. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

