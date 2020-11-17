SBA Asks REI Systems To Modernize Its Small Business Innovation And Research (SBIR) Technology

STERLING, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems is pleased to announce that our decade long relationship with the US Small Business Administration (SBA) will continue to grow over the next 5 years with SBA's recent award to REI of a contract to Modernize, Develop, and Maintain the SBIR/STTR online technology solutions. (SBIR refers to Small Business Innovation Research, while STTR refers to Small Business Technology Transfer.) The SBA's Office of Investment and Innovation (OII) seeks to make SBIR/STTR services reliable, intuitive, and widely accessible to small businesses, participating federal agencies, and support organizations. REI Systems stands fully prepared to deliver on OII needs and honored to serve OII in its mission to support scientific excellence and technological innovation in the country.

"REI's deep understanding of technological innovation and customer experience, coupled with our domain knowledge of the SBIR and STTR programs made us the best choice as SBA considered its options for this effort." said Samidha Manu, REI Systems' Senior Director, Federal Civilian. Manu continues: "That deep understanding has also led NASA, DHS, DoD, and EPA to engage REI for SBIR program support and technology. We are excited to undertake the modernization of SBIR.gov with SBA's OII leadership."

"I am very proud that we are continuing our support of the same SBIR program that helped REI Systems get its start 31 years ago." said Shyam Salona, REI Systems' CEO.

About REI Systems

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our 600 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill agency missions. Our customers include healthcare, security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization ® approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Innovation and Research Programs, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way.

Contact Gene ZapfelChief Growth Officer gene.zapfel@reisystems.com703 598-7956

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sba-asks-rei-systems-to-modernize-its-small-business-innovation-and-research-sbir-technology-301174766.html

SOURCE REI Systems