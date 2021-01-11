Sayed Sadjady Joins Odgers Berndtson As Partner And Head Of The U.S. Professional Services And Human Capital Practices

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson is pleased to announce that Sayed Sadjady has joined the firm as Partner and Head of the U.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson is pleased to announce that Sayed Sadjady has joined the firm as Partner and Head of the U.S. Professional Services and the Human Capital practices.

Steve Potter, CEO of U.S. Odgers Berndtson, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Sayed to the firm. A seasoned leader and consultant in the professional services sector, Sayed brings a unique set of skills and industry experience focused on organizational transformation, human capital, and leadership at both the C-Suite and board levels which will be invaluable to the firm. He will help broaden Odgers Berndtson's recruiting and leadership services in both our Professional Services and Human Resources practices as he and our team help recruit innovative and diverse executives for our clients."

"I am excited to join Odgers Berndtson at this pivotal time in the firm's development and expansion," said Sayed Sadjady. "Odgers has an outstanding reputation for client service and quality worldwide. This is an exceptional period of growth as more and more clients recognize that leadership and organizational agility are critical enablers of technology adoption at scale to drive transformation. I look forward to working with Steve Potter and the entire Odgers team in helping clients find and develop executives to lead the fast-changing demands of organizations facing important strategic challenges in a post-pandemic era."

Most recently Sayed was a senior partner with Ernst & Young leading the firm's People Advisory Services practice in the Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Telecom industry. He also previously held leadership roles in Human Capital and Change at PwC working with boards and CEOs across various industries. Prior to his consulting career, Sayed led global projects in M&A, HR, and Finance for The BOC Group (now Linde Plc) and with Shell Chemicals in London. Sayed holds an MBA from London Business School and received both a BSc in Energy Engineering and a Masters in Chemical Engineering from University of Leeds. He also attended both INSEAD and Harvard Business School Executive Leadership Programs.

About Odgers BerndtsonFor more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the Odgers Berndtson launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

