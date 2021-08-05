Say Goodbye To Downloads: Chord Connect Enables Instant Video Chat For Teams On Any Website

Delivers flexible video communication for entire teams directly on a brand's website, driving on-site engagement. Launching with a free 30-day trial, no credit card required. One-minute install on any domain.

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudEngage, the Community Engagement Company, has announced a breakthrough in video chat that enables organizations to conduct high-quality video calls connecting teams, colleagues, and customers in a revolutionary new way.

"Video chat should be about the relationship between a brand, their teams, and their customers," said Paul Wagner, CloudEngage Founder & CEO. "Chord Connect allows every team member to have a personal video chat page right on an organization's website, opening up incredible opportunities for collaboration, communication, and community-building. Chord Connect is all about you. Your brand. Your website." added Wagner.

Enables every team member to have a personal "about me" video page

Because everyone in an organization has a personal page, meetings can now be conducted with unprecedented ease. "You just share your link. That's it," said Scott Rozic, CloudEngage COO & President. "Pro users can record and share videos instantly, leave video messages for other team members, and make instant video calls with SMS notifications."

Chord Connect is radically different

Download-free and optimized for desktop and mobile, Chord Connect allows one-on-one, one-to-many, group video chat, as well as personal and private rooms. Organizations can use Chord Connect's included directory functionality so that web visitors and team members can search for other users and rooms with ease. Team member pages have privacy settings built-in.

This flexibility means that Chord Connect can be used for online sales, team training, virtual operations, owners groups, product launches, virtual selling, customer and partner meetings, summits, video collaboration, team-building, and more.

Three tiers, starting at free: Basic, Pro, Communities Edition.

Chord Connect is designed so that every member of an organization can enjoy their own personal page through a simple pricing model. The free basic plan enables every team member to have a personal landing page where they can receive communications from other team members and easily join scheduled video conversations. Pro users enjoy full video hosting capabilities as well as sending recorded videos to other team members.

If an important message needs to go out, everyone in an organization can receive an instant SMS or email alert that takes them to their personal page to watch the message. This is a game-changing capability.

The Communities Edition is a fully-featured social engagement platform for brands at scale, supporting tens of thousands of user accounts per organization. It includes social groups creation, video content libraries, theatrical co-watching experiences, social boards, integrated chat, and more. It's a compelling way for brands to drive deep engagement at their own websites rather than external social platforms. The Communities Edition gives brands greater control over their narrative, a deeper understanding of their audiences, and the ability to offer products and services directly in the experience.

To learn more about Chord Connect

Those interested in evaluating this powerful tool can visit cloudengage.com/chord-connect

About CloudEngage

At CloudEngage, we believe a website should be more than a place to sell things. Our award-winning platform drives deeper engagement and authenticity between brands and their audiences.

