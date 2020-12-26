Say Goodbye To 2020 With Vizzy's Remake Of Vitamin C's Graduation (Friends Forever)

CHICAGO, Dec. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know that 2020 is a year to remember (or forget), so Vizzy Hard Seltzer wants to help you kick it to the curb with the ultimate farewell song: Graduation 2020 (Worst Year Ever) - a light-hearted spin on Graduation (Friends Forever) by Vitamin C. That's right, the first hard seltzer with antioxidant vitamin C and Vitamin C herself have recreated the 2000s karaoke classic so we can all graduate from 2020.

The song, Graduation 2020 (Worst Year Ever) by Vizzy Hard Seltzer and Vitamin C, touches on some of the unique experiences of quarantine living, including adopted dogs, failed fitness goals and murder hornets (seriously, remember those?).

"Every December, we anticipate the year-in-review videos that flood our social feeds" said Elizabeth Hitch, marketing director for Vizzy Hard Seltzer. "This year was unlike any other and with many of us ready to put it past us, we knew we had to create a 2020 send-off to remember. As the first hard seltzer with Vitamin C, it only made sense to pair-up with Vitamin C, the artist with the most iconic farewell anthem ever."

The Graduation 2020 (Worst Year Ever) song is available on Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify, with a karaoke music video available on Vizzy's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The perfect song to sing along to and remember the wild circumstances of the year.

Vitamin C will donate her appearance fee from the project to the United States Bartenders' Guild's (USBG) National Charity Foundation and its Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, which provides a safety net for those in the hospitality industry as well as the COVID-19 LA County Response Fund, a relief charity for vulnerable groups. Vizzy Hard Seltzer will match Vitamin C's USBG donation as well as donate proceeds from the sound recording revenue.

"When Vizzy approached me about creating a send-off to the year 2020 in song," said artist Vitamin C, "I saw an unexpected opportunity to do some good, raise some money for COVID relief charities and take a look back at a rough year we won't soon forget."

Vizzy isn't just another hard seltzer. Not only does it contain antioxidant vitamin C, but its fun and delicious dual flavors include: Pineapple Mango, Black Cherry Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Strawberry Kiwi. For more information and to find Vizzy near you, please visit vizzyhardseltzer.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @vizzyhardseltzer and on Twitter @vizzyseltzer.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/say-goodbye-to-2020-with-vizzys-remake-of-vitamin-cs-graduation-friends-forever-301198226.html

SOURCE Vizzy Hard Seltzer