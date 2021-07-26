Saxon Aerospace Spreads Its Wings With New CEO Of U.S. Operations

LANGLEY, BC, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Saxon Aerospace, a leader in staffing services for the industry, is poised to reach new heights with the appointment of Paul Sahatdjian as CEO of Saxon Aerospace US.

LANGLEY, BC, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Saxon Aerospace, a leader in staffing services for the industry, is poised to reach new heights with the appointment of Paul Sahatdjian as CEO of Saxon Aerospace US.

This is part of a strategic growth plan that will allow us to grow the business across all of North America," says Tom Walters, Managing Director of the firm. The appointment took effect July 12.

Walters founded Saxon Aerospace in 2005, building on over 25 years in aviation. The company, based in Langley, B.C., delivers a high level of expertise to aerospace companies for all workforce requirements. That includes fixed wing and rotary wing maintenance, line operations, light and heavy maintenance, design and manufacturing, and machining - all provided within 24 hours.

Now, Sahatdjian will lead the U.S. operations, based in Washington state, offering the same high quality and flexible staffing solutions. He comes to Saxon with over 20 years of sales, recruiting and management experience in aviation. Sahatdjian is accomplished in building relationships with key stakeholders at all levels, in order to develop customer-focused, tailored and competitive solutions that address complex industry challenges.

Most recently, he was Vice-President at a major workforce solutions firm, and was part of the executive group that formed the company in 2013. There, he worked with the partners to design the recruiting and sales operation. He also established the applicant tracking and onboarding processes, created contractor loyalty and referral programs, developed the website, and created the SEO and social media strategies.

Prior to that, Sahatdjian was Vice-President of Recruiting Operations at the largest aviation staffing company in the U.S.

"Paul brings a wealth of industry knowledge and contacts," says Walters. "We're partnering with the best."

At Saxon Aerospace US, Sahatdjian is excited to focus on the basics of what makes for a successful company. "What drove me here is getting back to customer service, and getting at root of solving their problems," he says.

Part of his passion is being able to support clients on both sides of the border. Many U.S. clients have operations in Canada, and vice versa. "We have the ability to have a seamless movement of personnel," says Sahatdjian.

His short-term focus is to secure and support several contracts, and tale a slow methodical approach to the marketplace - "to make sure we deliver what we promised," he says.

About the company:

Saxon Aerospace ( saxonaerospace.com) is a leading supplier of temporary contract personnel. The firm acts a conduit between aerospace companies and talented technicians, aligning their needs. The result is improved workforce performance and reduced hiring costs.

