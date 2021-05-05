Savvas Learning Company Teams Up With EveryoneOn To Provide Free WiFi To 100 Families With K-12 Students To Support Digital Learning At Home

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Savvas enables teachers to better connect with students by helping to close the digital divide

PARAMUS, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, has partnered with EveryoneOn.org to honor teachers by helping close the digital divide for students from low-income families.

As part of its #SavvasThanks campaign for Teacher Appreciation Week 2021, Savvas is making a donation to EveryoneOn.org that will provide free high-speed Internet service to 100 families with school-aged students who are in need of reliable WiFi in their homes for digital learning. EveryoneOn.org is a nonprofit that works to connect low-income families to affordable Internet service, computers, and other digital resources.

"Over the past year, as students' homes became their classrooms, we have developed a deeper gratitude for everything teachers do. We've also seen during this time how a lack of reliable Internet access at home can serve as a barrier to learning, placing students in vulnerable communities at risk of falling behind their peers," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We can't think of a more meaningful way to honor teachers for all their hard work than by doing something that really matters to them: helping advance digital equity."

This year, more than ever, teachers deserve to be recognized for the impactful role they serve in the lives of students, not only in educating our nation's children and inspiring them to learn, but also supporting their social and emotional well-being.

With its #SavvasThanks campaign during Teacher Appreciation Week, Savvas Learning Company is encouraging followers across its social media channels to share messages about teachers who impacted their lives or those of a family member. Savvas is also asking its followers to help raise awareness of the need to remove Internet inequalities that perpetuate opportunity and achievement gaps.

According to the Pew Research Center, 15% of U.S. households with school-aged children do not have a high-speed Internet connection at home. That broadband disparity increases to 23% and 25% for Black and Hispanic households respectively, and it's even more pronounced in lower-income households. Organizations like EveryoneOn are playing a vital role in addressing the digital divide and providing families in the most marginalized communities access to new opportunities to improve educational and other outcomes.

"Creating positive change in our society by connecting low-income families to affordable high-speed Internet service and other digital resources is what drives and inspires our work everyday," said Norma E. Fernandez, CEO of EveryoneOn. "We are thrilled to partner with Savvas Learning Company to help students better succeed in school and in life by opening the door to digital learning at home."

About Savvas Learning CompanyAt Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

About EveryoneOnEveryoneOn is a nonprofit dedicated to creating social and economic opportunity by connecting low-income families to affordable internet service and computers, and delivering digital skills training. Since 2012, EveryoneOn has collaborated with K-12 school districts, nonprofits, and public housing communities, among other cross-sector organizations, to help connect more than 890,000 people to internet service. For more information about EveryoneOn, please visit EveryoneOn .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savvas-learning-company-teams-up-with-everyoneon-to-provide-free-wifi-to-100-families-with-k-12-students-to-support-digital-learning-at-home-301284526.html

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company