Savvas Learning Company's EnVision Mathematics Honored With Gold Stevie Award

PARAMUS, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that its enVision ® Mathematics Common Core ©2020/2021 Grades K-8 received a Gold Stevie® Award in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®, with judges hailing it as "a great solution" with projects that "bring math to children in ways that make sense to them and encourage their efforts to learn."

The judges praised enVision as a "... well-designed, interactive online education tool to bring math to children ...."

"We are so pleased that enVision Mathematics has won this prestigious award," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Teaching with high-quality instructional materials has a direct impact on student learning outcomes. With its adaptive learning and differentiated instructional design, enVision provides an innovative and engaging curriculum with extensive customization options to empower teachers and increase student achievement."

enVision Mathematics earned top honors in the "Mathematics Instructional Solution" category, which recognizes the best instructional products that offer mathematics curriculum and content for students in the PreK-12 or postsecondary market. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select the 2021 Stevie Award winners.

enVision Mathematics is a comprehensive, standards-based curriculum in a research-grounded lesson design. Featuring problem-based learning combined with visual instruction, enVision excels at helping students develop deep conceptual understanding of mathematics. Accessible through Savvas Realize™ , one of the edtech industry's most versatile learning management systems, enVision offers a rich, interactive experience designed to support students of all levels and provide them access to instructional content online, offline, and anytime. When coupled with the Savvas Math Screener and Diagnostic Assessments , enVision Mathematics provides a powerful, seamless solution that offers an easy, fast, and reliable way to diagnose students' math proficiencies to help get them back on track and accelerate their learning.

The panel of judges praised enVision Mathematics as a "... well-designed, interactive online education tool to bring math to children in ways that make sense to them and encourage their efforts to learn." One judge commented on enVision's "fun, hands-on learning," remarking that "the need to move from tactile learning to abstract learning — connecting teachers and students with real-world learning experiences — is the need of the hour." Another judge summarized: "With multiple options for curriculum delivery, Savvas Learning Company's enVision Mathematics offering has garnered positive recognition from independent organizations and glowing reviews from educators. Well done!"

"As the nation's most popular math program, enVision sets the standard for true problem-based learning and gives students real choice in how they learn and apply math," said Heidi Bruhn, vice president of mathematics at Savvas Learning Company.

