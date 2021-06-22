Savvas Learning Company Named A Winner Of The New Jersey Top Workplaces 2021 Award

PARAMUS, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, announced today that it has been recognized as a top workplace in New Jersey. Savvas was named to the New Jersey Top Workplaces 2021 listing, published by NJ.com and Jersey's Best and produced in partnership with Energage, an employee engagement technology firm.

Savvas also received from Energage the first-ever national Top Workplaces Woman-Led Culture Excellence Award, which honors outstanding woman-led businesses for their commitment to a people-first culture. Energage's national Top Workplaces program is an expansion of the prestigious Top Workplaces regional program that recognizes the best places to work in 57 major U.S. markets.

Selection for both programs was based solely on employee feedback gathered through Energage's anonymous, third-party survey that measures 15 aspects of workplace culture critical to an organization's success.

Headquartered in Paramus, Savvas has major offices in Chandler, Arizona; Northbrook, Illinois; and Boston, Massachusetts.

"Recognizing that our employees' passions, talents, and ideas are our most valuable assets, we've empowered everyone at Savvas to be an integral part of building a strong brand and company culture," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "To be named a Top Workplace is especially gratifying because these honors reflect our employees' own voices. As we continue to grow our company, Savvas remains dedicated to our shared purpose of providing innovative, high-quality learning solutions that empower educators and help students succeed."

New Jersey's Top Workplaces showcases strong workplace environments and recognizes companies for their commitment to their employees, customers, and corporate mission.

"As the world slowly returns to normal and the economy rebounds, this year's Top Workplaces celebration has taken on an even bigger significance," said Kim Alvarez of NJ Advance Media, publisher of NJ.com and Jersey's Best. "We thank the New Jersey business community for all it has done this year and for continuing to strive for excellence."

In the midst of extremely challenging times, companies that earned Top Workplaces recognition have demonstrated a resiliency and strong company culture that have had a positive impact on their people and business, noted Energage CEO Eric Rubino.

"When you give your employees a voice," he said, "you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANYAt Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

