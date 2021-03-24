SAVVA Rent A Car Sues Getaround, Inc., A Car Rental Marketplace, For Alleged Insurance-related Fraudulent Business Practices

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVVA, a family-owned car rental company serving Southern California, has filed a civil lawsuit against car rental marketplace Getaround, Inc., alleging that Getaround, through fraudulent business practices, denied 100 plus insurance claims by SAVVA, for vehicles rented through Getaround's platform—while collecting fees from owners like SAVVA and renters, for purposes of paying out the insurance claims.

After exhausting reasonable options for resolving its dispute with Getaround, including attempting to negotiate settlements for claims submitted as far back as May 2020, SAVVA finally brought the lawsuit—its only remaining reasonable option.

SAVVA owns 90 vehicles that are rented out to neighborhood and traveler renters every day. SAVVA is a member in good standing of the American Car Rental Association (ACRA) which actively participates in the political agenda for the industry. SAVVA also gives back to the community by operating a bona-fide program that hands over a free car to a Southern California family in need every month under the "SAVVA Free Car" program.

It is SAVVA's honest and good-faith opinion that the Getaround should have approved the insurance claims alleged in the lawsuit, and that Getaround's acts and omissions alleged in the lawsuit have severely damaged SAVVA's business and its sustainability.

However, SAVVA trusts that the court system will render a fair decision after considering the extensive evidence held by both Parties.

SAVVA has retained and engaged the legal services of Southern California's Gonzalez Weerasuriya law firm and its partner, Suren Weerasuriya, as lead counsel to represent it through this case.

Nikita Gromyko, SAVVA's owner, stated that, "while we believe in the merits of our complaint and in prevailing in this action, at this point we would refer any additional media inquiries to our counsel, and the Orange County Superior Court's docket for our case."

The lawsuit is filed in the Superior Court of California, County of Orange, Case Number 30-2021-01189258-CU-BT-CJC.

About SAVVA. SAVVA Rent a Car is a family-owned car rental business offering daily driver, leisure, sports, and luxury car rentals in the Southern California market. SAVVA has been renting cars ever since 2018.

