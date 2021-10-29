Savoy Magazine Names Brenda J. Bacon To 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors List

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) - Get FTI Consulting, Inc. Report today announced that Brenda J. Bacon, a member of the Company's Board of Directors, has been named to Savoy magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list, which recognizes the achievements of Directors of Fortune 1000 companies.

Ms. Bacon is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Brandywine Living, an assisted-living provider she co-founded in 1996. She joined the Board of Directors of FTI Consulting in 2006 and serves as a member of the Compensation Committee and as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. She also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Hilton Grand Vacations, where she sits on both the Audit and Governance Committees.

"As a member of our Board of Directors, Brenda brings invaluable experience and a practical, incisive quality of thought that has helped us build an extraordinarily bright future for the firm," said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. "My colleagues and I have so enjoyed the engagement while being inspired by her leadership and achievements. Congratulations, Brenda, on this well-deserved honor."

Ms. Bacon is a board member and past chairman (2013-2015) of the Board of Directors of Argentum (formerly the Assisted Living Federation of America), where she advocates on behalf of the senior living business and the families they serve.

From 1989 to 1993, Ms. Bacon served as Chief of Management and Planning, a cabinet-level position under New Jersey Gov. James J. Florio, where she oversaw all healthcare and human services reform efforts and departments and served as a senior advisor to the governor. In 1993, Ms. Bacon served as co-chair for the transition of the Department of Health and Human Services during President Clinton's first term.

"I am honored to be recognized by Savoy magazine among so many other accomplished and deserving corporate directors," Ms. Bacon said. "This recognition is a reflection of the commitment of FTI Consulting's professionals to bring together a depth of capabilities and diversity of thought, backgrounds and expertise globally to advise clients on their most complex, high-stakes challenges and opportunities."

About FTI ConsultingFTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12 th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes+1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany+1.617.897.1545 matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com