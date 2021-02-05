Savory Fund Lands Three Portfolio Brands On QSR Magazine's 40/40 List

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savory Fund today announced that three of its brands—R&R BBQ, Mo'Bettahs, and The Crack Shack—earned spots on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List for 2021. The annual list highlights restaurant brands that are leading the way through innovation, intriguing food ideas and concepts, and market growth.

Savory, a Mercato Partners Fund, delivers outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. It partners with high-potential, profitable, and emerging restaurant brands to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, profitability enhancements and new location development.

"There are so many emerging restaurant concepts out there that are pushing the innovation envelope and providing a brand experience that has mass appeal in the U.S. But great ideas don't always have the necessary capital to take their concept to a bigger stage," said Sam Oches, editorial director at Food News Media. "Savory Fund is working to change that, identifying brands with growth potential and giving them the necessary resources to ramp up growth. We added three of Savory's brands to our 40/40 List—R&R BBQ, Mo'Bettahs, and The Crack Shack—because they not only have exciting menus and stories that resonate with American consumers, but also because they have a dedicated partner with a clear commitment to seeing through their potential."

The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology developed from over ten years of successful restaurant growth. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory Fund approach, as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. Savory's partnership approach to private equity investment creates alignment between founder and investor to unlock value through improved operations and accelerated growth.

In addition to R&R BBQ, Mo'Bettahs, and The Crack Shack, Savory's portfolio of popular and fast-growing restaurant concepts includes Swig and Via 313. Throughout the life of the portfolio, the award-winning brands have earned remarkable growth, exceeding 40% year-over-year, all while staying profitable. Pursuing an aggressive growth plan, Savory brands plan to add more than 45 locations in four new markets throughout the western US in 2021.

"We're thrilled to have three of our industry-leading brands on QSR's 40/40 List," said Savory CEO, Shauna Smith. "The list truly validates the innovation taking place here at Savory as we partner with each of our portfolio companies to ensure they're adapting and thriving through all that the last year has thrown at the food and beverage industry. Because of our unique approach, we're poised for even more incredible growth in 2021 and beyond."

The full 40/40 List for 2021 can be viewed on QSR Magazine's website, here . For information about how Savory Fund helps restaurant concepts sustainably grow and thrive, contact the team at info@savoryfund.com or visit savoryfund.com.

