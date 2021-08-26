Saving Heroes: Concealed Coalition Partners With The Heroes Journey And No One Left Behind To Save Afghan Nationals

It Costs Roughly $2,100 to Save 1 Afghan, Together They Aim to Save The People Who Stood Shoulder-to-Shoulder With US Troops for the Past Two Decades

HAMMOND, La., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past couple of weeks the world has watched speechlessly as the Taliban ruthlessly took over Kabul, sending Afghanistan into utter chaos. As images of brutality, terror and utter desperation make their way to televisions around the world, a resounding feeling of powerlessness and hopelessness begins to settle in. Afghan nationals who have helped and stood with US soldiers are being hunted and killed by the Taliban every day. At the intersection of safety, patriotism, and humanity lies the purpose-driven collaboration of three organizations with an unrelenting will to make a difference. Concealed Coalition has teamed up with The Heroes Journey and No One Left Behind to help locate, evacuate, and relocate Afghan nationals before it is too late.

Scott Mann, Founder of The Heroes Journey, a non-profit committed to helping service members tell their stories as they acclimate back to life in the United States, has an innate understanding of the gravity of this situation overseas. As a former Green Beret, Scott spent multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, working hand in hand with Afghan nationals in the fight against the Taliban. If it were not for their bravery, he and hundreds of other US Veterans would not be alive today. The same people who put their lives on the line for both their country and American troops are the same people being hunted, targeted, and killed in what can only be described as an act of evil.

Founded in 2014, No One Left Behind aims to identify and evacuate Afghan nationals in trouble, and bring them to the United States where they can find well-placed jobs and opportunities to begin a free life with purpose. As the situation in Afghanistan grows dire, time is of the essence. No One Left Behind and The Heroes Journey has created a GoFundMe page dedicated to locating and rescuing Afghan nationals before time runs out.

Right now, it costs $2,100 USD to move an Afghan out of Kabul, away from the threat of the Taliban. Roughly 15,000 Afghans are in duress, waiting with desperate pleas for support and rescue. As a company committed to safety and protecting what matters most, Concealed Coalition has purposefully partnered with The Heroes Journey and No One Left Behind to leverage the help of special operators, development experts, and the American people to once again stand with the Afghans, and save countless lives.

Every penny of each donation made is spent on saving precious lives from the atrocities that await them if discovered by the Taliban. Together, we can make a difference to stand united against evil and protect what matters most.

To learn more about Concealed Coalition, The Heroes Journey, and the No Man Left Behind project, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/saving-heroes?c=16548

