SAVI Welcomes Eric Smith To Board Of Directors

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVI Controls, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control and automation solutions, today announces the addition of Eric Smith to its Board of Directors and as a technical advisor to SAVI.

Eric co-founded Control4 in 2003 and served as the company's chief technology officer for nearly a dozen years. During his tenure at Control4, Eric was instrumental in introducing a new paradigm to the business of home control and in doing so, redefined the term "smart home." In his new role as technology advisor and board member for SAVI, he will provide guidance and expertise as the company sets a path to transform commercial AV automation and control and radically improve the install experience.

"We are thrilled to add Eric to SAVI's Board of Directors. His legacy in creating groundbreaking platforms and products that were responsible for reinventing residential home automation aligns with our vision to disrupt the commercial AV automation market," said John Dorsey, SAVI CEO. "Eric's knack for thinking outside the box, along with his unique ability to incubate novel ideas, will contribute greatly to SAVI's momentum in the market."

"SAVI's vision to radically simplify every facet of the commercial AV automation experience for dealers and their customers -- is backed thus far by stellar technology and product innovation. I'm excited to work with the R&D team to accelerate development to deliver more SAVI-powered products to enable dealers to design impressive and immersive AV experiences for their customers," said Eric Smith.

Prior to Control4, Eric co-founded STSN, a provider of broadband services for business travelers, before which he co-founded PHAST Corporation. He later served as the CTO for SilverVue, a healthcare software provider that aims to improve patient experiences and enable them to make well-informed decisions regarding post-acute care.

SAVI aims to dramatically reduce the time and cost associated with set up and programming to bring the fun back to commercial AV. In August, SAVI released its next generation commercial automation and control system, SAVI 3, which streamlines installation, programming, and expense with simple programming tools, intuitive end-user software to manage the system onsite, an easy-to-use user interface, and a whole new line of hardware. SAVI 3 will be available to certified dealers this quarter. Certified dealers may sign up for a 2-day, in-depth virtual training session on the SAVI dealer website. Those interested in becoming a SAVI dealer may find more information at https://www.savicontrols.com/become-a-dealer/.

About SAVI Controls

Established in 2014, SAVI Controls is revolutionizing commercial AV with a thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solution that is focused on delivering delightful experiences to the end user. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking just hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful server along with the hardware and user interface software that come together to streamline programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for entertainment and sporting venues, hospitality, corporate offices, bars, and restaurants. Built by a team with deep commercial AV expertise, SAVI's hardware, operating system, and UI software is available today through dealers. For more information visit www.hellosavi.com

