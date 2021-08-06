Save The Date For WildBrain's Investor Day In New York On September 30, 2021

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. (" WildBrain" or the " Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids and family entertainment, invites institutional investors and equity analysts to save the date for an Investor Day to be held in New York City on September 30, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00pm ET. A live webcast and replay of the event will also be available.

The event will be hosted by WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen and other members of the executive team, who will discuss the evolving global landscape and opportunity in kids' content and present a detailed look into WildBrain's 360° approach to monetizing its large portfolio of known brands and IP.

Institutional investors and equity analysts interested in attending, please contact Investor Relations at invest@wildbrain.com. Additional details and a webcast link will be provided closer to the event date.

A video recording of the webcast will be archived on WildBrain's website following the event.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Nancy Chan-Palmateer - Director, Investor Relations, WildBrain nancy.chanpalmateer@wildbrain.com+1 (416) 977-7358

Media: Shaun Smith - Director, Corporate & Trade Communications, WildBrain shaun.smith@wildbrain.com+1 (416) 977-7230

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library - one of the world's most extensive - we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business - WildBrain Spark - offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering approximately four billion views per month from over 200 million subscribers. We also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

