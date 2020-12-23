Save Money And Stay Warm With Energy Efficiency Advice

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the official arrival of winter this week and cold temperatures in the weather forecast, Georgia Power is reminding customers that small changes around the house now can keep you comfortable while delivering big energy savings this winter.

Energy efficiency tips from Georgia Power include:

Let the Sun Shine In - Keeping the blinds and shades open during the day is a no-cost way to naturally heat your home. Close them at night to reduce the chill you may feel from cold windows. Let it Flow - Heating and cooling accounts for as much as 50 percent of a home's typical winter energy usage. Maximize the efficiency of your units ahead of cold weather by changing the filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters. Thinking Thermostats - Install a smart programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts the home's temperature settings when you are away from the house and save up to $100 a year in energy costs. Caulk & Strip - Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use. It's Great to Insulate - Keep heat where it belongs with proper insulation in attics and walls to help save energy 24/7.

Georgia Power MarketplaceGeorgia Power offers a full suite of energy efficient options for your home on our Marketplace. You'll find easy access to products to help make your home more energy efficient and connected. The company brings together popular products, including the latest in smart thermostats, LEDs and devices such as smart speakers, smoke alarms, advanced power strips, water-saving devices and air purifiers to a single convenient online portal on www.GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com.

Saving Made EasyGeorgia Power encourages customers to find even more ways to save by accessing energy saving tools and resources online at GeorgiaPower.com/Save, including hundreds of easy energy efficiency tips, a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.

About Georgia PowerGeorgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (SO) - Get Report, America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook ( Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter ( Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram ( Instagram.com/ga_power).

