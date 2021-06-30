Save Foods To Participate In 'Solution For Avocado' Webinar By The Israeli Export Institute

TEL AVIV, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Save Foods, Inc. ("Save Foods" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announces it is participating in a webinar on Wednesday, June 30, at 8 a.m. EDT. The webinar will discuss areas of tech development in the avocado industry and showcase Save Foods' technology, which targets the reduction of spoilage and food loss.

Save Foods was invited to participate in the "Solution for Avocado" webinar by the Israel Export Institute, in collaboration with the Economic Mission to South Africa, and Lindie Stroebel from Mission Produce ("Mission"). Ms. Stroebel is the South African Country Manager at Mission, the world leader in sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados.

"It is an honor to be invited to present our technology and products in the "Solution for Avocado" webinar," commented Dan Sztybel, chief executive officer of Save Foods Ltd, the Israeli subsidiary of Save Foods Inc.

Mr. Sztybel continued, "This webinar is a great platform to begin collaborating with South African companies and Mission is also a proactive collaborator in scouting, setting up B2B meetings and facilitating connections."

South Africa is an important producer and exporter of avocados in the world. About half of South Africa's avocado production is exported, mainly to Europe. Accordingly, Save Foods intends to demonstrate certain benefits its technology may present to the South African market, specifically in extending avocado shelf life, reducing the use of harmful fungicides while keeping millions of avocados out of the landfill, and ensuring food safety.

Save Foods' solution is designed to extend shelf life by reducing fruit and vegetable decay and spoilage from field to fork with zero hazardous chemical residues on fresh produce. On average, Save Foods' products may reduce rotten fruits at the retail level by 50%.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination, Save Foods' products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste in transport and retail stores, they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product.

For more information, please visit: https://itrade.gov.il/south-africa/event/avocado-tech-webinar/

