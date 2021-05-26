Savara To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that Savara management will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET...

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that Savara management will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT.

Interested parties can access a live audio webcast on the Investors page of the Savara website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure sufficient time for any software download that may be required for the webcast. An archived presentation will be available on Savara's website for 90 days.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

