Savara To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that its management team will present at the following healthcare conferences: Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare...

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that its management team will present at the following healthcare conferences:

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference: A pre-recorded webcast of the presentation will be available beginning at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT on November 22, 2021.

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference: A live webcast of a fireside chat will take place at 8:50 AM ET / 5:50 AM PT on November 30, 2021.

Both webcasts will be available through the Investors page of Savara's website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ and will be archived for 90 days.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005335/en/