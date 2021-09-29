Savage Content Announces Second Annual "How I Fell In Love With Jazz" Video Contest

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savage Content, the online platform that offers innovative opportunities to hear and experience music and entertainment, has announced its second annual "How I Fell in Love with Jazz" video contest.

The online contest, open to the public, offers cash awards to 27 finalists: a $5,000 grand prize and a $2,500 second prize - both double last year's grants -- and 25 "crowd favorites" awards of $100 each - for the best video diary of one to three minutes in length, explaining how jazz fans and players developed their love for America's indigenous musical art form. Entries are open through Nov. 30, and public voting will take place through Dec. 31 at www.savagecontent.com.

Savage Content was launched last year by entrepreneur Kent Savage to foster a deeper understanding of and involvement in jazz and other arts and entertainment. Concurrent with the site's founding, the Kent and Martha Savage Family Foundation made generous donations to the Jazz Foundation of America's COVID-19 Musicians Emergency Fund, the non-profit organization mounted last year to serve musicians in need after the pandemic lockdown shook the touring and recording industries.

Kent Savage: "When we launched How I Fell in Love with Jazz last year, I was so inspired by the creativity and passion that emanated from the videos submitted to us. While we continue to face many challenges, I hope great music continues to lift up everyone's spirit and look forward to seeing the 2021 submissions."

As it did last year, Savage Content has secured a distinguished group of jazz professionals to judge the "How I Fell in Love with Jazz" submissions after the contest closes at the end of December. The 2021 judges are:

Wayne Shorter , saxophonist, composer, and bandleader. Active since the late 1950s as principal composer for Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, a member of Miles Davis' celebrated '60s quintet, and as a solo leader on Blue Note Records, Shorter co-founded the bestselling fusion band Weather Report with Joe Zawinul in 1971. He is the winner of 12 Grammy Awards as a player and writer, including a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. Since 2000, the Wayne Shorter Quartet has performed his symphonic works with such orchestras as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

