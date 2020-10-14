Sauipe Swim Partners With Pepperdine University For Savvy Chic XVII Fashion Benefit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauipe Swim ( https://www.sauipeswim.com) is excited to partner with Pepperdine University's Boone Center for the Family for its annual fashion benefit, SavvyChic XVII.

This year's event will take place November 11-13, 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will be held virtually via Zoom. Despite the change in venue, the annual fundraiser remains a highly anticipated boutique experience. Attendees will enjoy opportunities to bid on exciting auction items, a fashion show and a program honoring the contributions of the Pepperdine family.

Pepperdine's Boone Center for the Family provides community programs centered on Christian leadership and mission work to promote family values and healthy relationships.

Sauipe brings to the show a distinctive flair with its contemporary swimwear collection. The company focuses on classic designs combined with unique, exclusive prints, paying homage to its Brazilian roots. With design teams in the U.S. and Brazil, Sauipe stands out because of the fabric quality and flattering cuts of its swimwear line.

With a strong culture of quality over quantity, Sauipe is highly regarded for its slow fashion, small productions. Each piece is created with care, something customers appreciate about the brand. "I have several Sauipe pieces and a coverup! They are great quality and very flattering," notes Karen, one of the brand's loyal customers.

Sauipe Swim is a sustainable company that emphasizes optimal working conditions and fair wages for all employees. It is committed to environmentally friendly production processes to reduce its carbon footprint where possible. Moreover, Sauipe's participation in Pepperdine's SavvyChic XVII fundraiser underscores a commitment to charitable giving at the local and national level.

Savvy Chic XVII is free for attendees. However, individuals that donate $50 or more will receive 10 raffle tickets and a custom SavvyChic pashmina. To register for this online event, visit https://boonecenter.pepperdine.edu/events/savvy-chic/ .

To learn more about Sauipe Swimwear, visit https://www.sauipeswim.com.

