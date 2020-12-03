Saudi Arabian Track And Field Record-Breaker, Alya Alghamdi, Donates 300 Books To California Prisons

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To educate and empower inmates within state penitentiaries, record-setting Saudi Arabian track and field athlete, Alya Alghamdi , has donated 300 books written by David Meltzer to California-based charity, Pages and Time .

Pages and Time's objective is to promote literacy equity within California correctional facilities by donating a variety of books and thereby providing incarcerated individuals with access to further educational and creative resources.

"We are so appreciative of Alya's efforts to better the lives of these inmates," Anette Bolan, founder of Pages and Time, expresses. "Her mission to promote literacy equality strongly resonates with our core values."

Currently training for the 2021 Olympics, Alya is redefining the Olympic narrative for Saudi Arabian women. A fervent advocate for independence and freedom, Alya is passionate about giving back to those who are confined, especially individuals who are innocent, as she feels their experiences are parallel to those of Saudi Arabian women.

"When I read David's book, I was so impressed with its ability to motivate and inspire me," Alya explains. "I know what it feels like to be restricted and helpless, so if this donation helps just one person in prison, then my mission will be complete."

David Meltzer's book, Connected to Goodness: Manifest Everything You Desire in Business and Life , is aimed toward helping readers take tangible steps to position themselves for success, which is especially valuable for inmates navigating their life after release.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Alya's generous donation," David Meltzer says. "I wrote this book to empower and educate people, so through her donation, Alya will make a direct impact on the quality of life and future of these inmates."

Alya presently holds the Saudi Arabian title for the 60-meter dash, and she's closing in on the record for the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Still, the Olympics are not Alya's ultimate endgame. Her greatest long-term goal is to mentor young female athletes to help them pursue their wildest dreams, especially those who come from a restrictive culture.

To interview Alya Alghamdi, contact EKC PR, a full-service Branding, Marketing and Public Relations firm at 310-441-1000 or info@ekcpr.com .

About Alya Alghamdi

Originally born in Saudi Arabia but now living in America, Alya Alghamdi is training for the Olympics in Dallas, TX and Los Angeles, CA. Her mission as a track and field athlete is to compete for her home country at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Alya grew up in Saudi Arabia with nine siblings against the backdrop of a restrictive culture. As a young girl, she would play outside with boys, climb trees, ride bikes, and race, even though it meant she would be punished for it at home, as this was not acceptable behavior for Saudi Arabian girls. Still, this punishment did not dissuade her. When Alya weighed the cost of her punishment against the cost of her freedom, she firmly believed the taste of independence was well worth enduring the consequences. Her fearlessness was foundational, and eventually Alya fled home for Europe and later America.

Having seen the glory of sports on TV, Alya became inspired by the journeys of world class athletes. She was finally free to explore her true calling - running. Alya trained for marathons, climbed Mount Everest, and learned how to surf and skateboard, eventually setting her sights on competing in the Olympics.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabian-track-and-field-record-breaker-alya-alghamdi-donates-300-books-to-california-prisons-301186227.html

SOURCE Alya Alghamdi