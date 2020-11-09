Saudi Arabian Telecom Market Report 2020-2024 With Competitive Analysis Of STC, Mobily, And Zain
DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transformation Initiatives Catalyzing the Saudi Arabian Telecom Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides an analysis of the telecommunications market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The stakeholder scope includes mobile network operators (MNOs), fixed-line operators and Internet Services Providers (ISPs). This study details the key telecom market indicators; telecom market developments in terms of technology, services, competition and infrastructure; and key regulatory trends and their impact on operators. A snapshot of the telecom market trends in KSA in terms of market size, revenue, subscribers, and penetration across the overall telecom as well as individual mobile, fixed-line, and broadband segments is provided. In addition, this research also examines the key impact of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) on the overall KSA telecom market.
Contributions by the prepaid and postpaid segments to the overall mobile services are discussed in detail. The study also highlights key market drivers and restraints that are shaping the KSA's telecom market, along with an in-depth analysis of the competitive environment in terms of business model evolution, product line, technology leadership, product innovation, revenue growth, profitability, competitive differentiation, and customer service for each of the 3 MNOs focused on in the study: STC, Mobily, and Zain.
The multi-SIM ownership trend, with customers looking to benefit from multiple offers from different operators, and the growing availability of cheaper smartphones are expected to drive new subscription growth in the mobile services market. The proliferation of 5G services and their growing adoption across several enterprise applications and industry verticals are expected to pave new opportunities for telecom operators. Operators are also increasingly looking to drive postpaid subscriptions growth mainly focusing on improving mobile services ARPU, while, the uptake of FTTx services is supporting the growth of the fixed services segment.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
Saudi Arabia Telecom Market - Overview
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
Economic Outlook
Telecom Market Outlook
- Telecom Infrastructure in KSA
- Regulatory Framework - Key Trends
- Telecom Timeline
Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecast and Trends - Total Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Total Telecom Market - Revenue Forecast
- Mobile Revenue Forecast by Operator
- Mobile Subscriber Forecast and Penetration Rate
- Mobile Subscriber Forecast by Operator
- Mobile Subscriber - Prepaid versus Postpaid
- Fixed Line Subscriber Forecast
- Fixed Line Revenue Forecast
- Broadband Subscriber Forecast by Type and Penetration Rate
- Fixed Line Broadband Revenue Forecast
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Telecom Market
- Competitive Environment
- Telecom Operators' Business Model Evolution
- Key Updates - 5G
- Key Updates - ICT services
- Competitor Analysis - STC
- Competitor Analysis - Mobily
- Competitor Analysis - Zain
Industry Best Practices
Growth Opportunities and Enterprises to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Monetizing 5G investments
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Investments in NFV, SDN, and MEC
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Mobily
- STC
- Zain
