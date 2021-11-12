Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Report 2021 Featuring Leading Players ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Fortinet And CommScope

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises v/s Cloud), By Network Type (Wireless v/s Fixed), By End User, By Region, Competition...

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises v/s Cloud), By Network Type (Wireless v/s Fixed), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth in the Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market is driven by increasing spending in the telecom and ICT industry by the Saudi government. Telecom ICT Infrastructure includes all the information and communication technology infrastructure and systems that are used in an organization, such as software, hardware, firmware, networks, and the company websites.

The growing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend is also resulting in increased demand for improving telecom connectivity across various enterprises. It offers flexibility for employees in working from home, client location or in transit thereby propelling the market during the forecast period. The supportive government initiatives for commercialization of 5G network are propelling the market. Furthermore, upgradation of existing telecom infrastructure by the telecom service providers in the country is further spurring market growth. The telecom service providers are extending their network coverage and are offering more efficient and cost-effective services.

Also, increasing cellular internet penetration coupled with the growing adoption of the cloud is anticipated to fuel the market growth through 2030. However, the increasing rate of cybercrime over the wireless telecom network can hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, network type, end-user, company and region. Based on components, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and services. The services component can be further bifurcated into professional and managed.

The professional services component segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since these are the most preferred type of services that form the backbone of the telecom infrastructure. Professional services are project-based and usually address a specific problem or challenge. Professional Services help businesses overcome specific challenges through a dedicated project, such as cloud migration or the deployment of new hardware.

On the basis of deployment mode, the market can be categorized into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the expanding cloud computing industry in the country. T

he supportive government policies such as Saudi Vision 2030 and National Digital Transformation are expected to boost the Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market. Additionally, Cloud First Policy stimulated public sector migration from traditional IT solutions to cloud-based models, which will boost the cloud deployment in the Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market.

Major players operating in the Saudi Arabian Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market include:

ZTE Corporation

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

CommScope, Inc

Fortinet, Inc

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Saudi Telecom Company

Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily)

Scope of the Report:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Component:

Hardware

Networking Equipment

Transmitting Device

End Point Device

Software

Operations Support Software

Business Support Software

Network Management Software

Others

Services

Professional

Managed

Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Network Type:

Wireless

Fixed

Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By End-User:

Telecom Service Providers

Government

Enterprises

Others

Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Region:

Central

Western

Eastern

Rest of Saudi Arabia

Key Target Audience:

Telecom infrastructure service providers and other stakeholders

Maintenance and deployment companies

Organizations, forums and alliances related to Telecom ICT Infrastructure

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firms

