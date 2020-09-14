Saudi Arabia Diabetes Market Outlook 2025: Focus On Drug & Insulin Delivery Devices Availability, Price & Sales Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Diabetes Drug & Insulin Delivery Device Market Opportunity Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The diabetes incidences are increasing rapidly among the kingdom population and the same is expected to remain consistent in upcoming year due to presence of high percentage of obese and overweight population. Over the past few years, Saudi Arabia has witnessed exponential economic growth and fortune, which is followed by the swift technological transformation that resulted in major undesirable effects on lifestyle. Consequently, the prevalence of physical inactivity, obesity and sedentary behaviors along with the consumption of high caloric diet, and sugar-sweetened beverages went on the increase and became very common among Saudi society. Unhealthy lifestyle and lack of physical activities are two major factors responsible for the development of diabetes at early age in Saudi Arabian children and it is further observed that the prevalence rate of juvenile diabetes has been increasing continuously during the past few years. Driven by above mentioned factors, the diabetic burden in Saudi Arabia is expected to increase with higher momentum in future, which will ultimately lead to exponential demand of antidiabetic drugs there by driving the overall diabetes drug and insulin delivery market in coming years.Several different initiatives and programs are undertaken by the regulatory bodies for supporting the diabetic patients in Saudi Arabia. Increasing diabetes patients, drug development in the field of diabetes, presence of generic drugs, government support, technological advancement, rising geriatric population, rising awareness and increasing healthcare and expenditure are the factors that are driving the diabetes market. The pipeline that the country's research and development center is holding is expected to double the market size at tremendous rate in the near future. Already the market is flooded with several branded and generic diabetes drugs and soon it will be joined by another large numbers of promising diabetes drugs. Various stake holders of the Saudi Arabia diabetes market are constantly working on the best possible treatment therapies for the diabetic population. Report Highlights:

Diabetes Drug Market Opportunity: > US$ 1.5 Billion by 2025

by 2025 Diabetes Device Market Opportunity: > US$ 1 Billion by 2025

by 2025 Glucose Monitoring Device Market Absolute Growth: 33% (2019-2025)

Oral Hypoglycemic Drugs Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

Insulin Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

Insulin Delivery Device Market - Availability, Price & Sales Analysis

Glucose Monitoring Device Market - Availability & Price Analysis

Investments & Collaborations by Leading Market Players

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Saudi Arabia Diabetes Market1.1 Overview1.2 Current Market Scenario 2. Saudi Arabia - Diabetes Prevalence & Statistics2.1 By Population2.2 By Diabetes Type2.2.1 Type 1 Diabetes2.2.2 Type 2 Diabetes2.3 By Age & Gender2.4 Obesity & Overweight 3. Saudi Arabia - Pharmaceutical Pricing & Reimbursement Policies3.1 Pricing Policies3.1.1 In-Patent Pharmaceuticals3.1.2 Off-Patent, Generics & Other Locally Manufactured Product3.2 Procurement & Reimbursement Policies 4. Saudi Arabia - Regulatory Aspects of Pharmaceutical Products4.1 Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registrations (GCC-DR)4.2 Regulatory Review Process4.3 Centralized Registration4.4 Decentralized Drug Registration Regulation 5. Saudi Arabia - Diabetes Drug Market5.1 Market Analysis5.2 Prescription Pattern 6. Saudi Arabia - Oral Hypoglycemic Drugs Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis6.1 Biguanides (Metformin Hydrochloride)6.1.1 Glucophage6.1.2 Glucare XR6.1.3 Dimetor6.1.4 Formit XR6.2 Sulfonylurea6.2.1 Gliclazide6.2.2 Glimepiride6.2.3 Glibenclamide6.3 DPP-4 Inhibitors6.3.1 Vildagliptin6.3.2 Saxagliptin (Onglyza)6.3.3 Sitagliptin (Januvia)6.4 SGLT2 Inhibitors6.4.1 Canagliflozin (Invokana)6.4.2 Dapagliflozin (Forxiga)6.4.3 Empagliflozin (Jardiance)6.5 Others6.5.1 Meglitinides6.5.2 Thiazolidinediones6.5.3 -Glucosidase Inhibitors6.6 Combinational Drugs6.6.1 Metformin & Sulfonylurea Combination6.6.2 Metformin & DPP-4 Inhibitors Combination6.6.3 Metformin & SGLT-2 Inhibitors Combination 7. Saudi Arabia Insulin Market - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis7.1 Lantus7.2 Humulin7.2.1 Humulin 70/30 100U/ml7.2.2 Humulin N-NPH7.3 Humalog7.4 Mixtard7.5 Apidra7.6 Insulatard 8. Saudi Arabia - Diabetes Device Market Analysis 9. Saudi Arabia Insulin Delivery Device Market - Availability, Price & Sales Analysis9.1 Insulin Syringes9.2 Insulin Pen9.2.1 Humalog KwikPen9.2.2 Flexpen9.2.3 Solostar9.2.4 NovoPen9.2.5 Others9.3 Insulin Pumps9.4 Insulin Jet Injectors 10. Saudi Arabia - Glucose Monitoring Device Market - Availability & Price Analysis10.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices10.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device 11. Saudi Arabia Diabetes Market - Clinical Insight 12. Saudi Arabia Diabetes Market - Investments & Collaborations by Leading MNCs 13. Saudi Arabia Diabetes Market Dynamics13.1 Market Drivers13.2 Challenges for Saudi Arabia Diabetes Market 14. Saudi Arabia Diabetes Drug Market Future Outlook 15. Competitive Landscape15.1 Abbott15.2 Aljazeera Pharmaceutical Industries15.3 Al Mojil Drug Company15.4 AstraZeneca 15.5 Bayer 15.6 CAD Middle-East Pharmaceutical Company15.7 Eli - Lilly15.8 Julphur Pharmaceuticals15.9 Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical Company15.10 Merck15.11 Novartis15.12 Oman Pharmaceuticals15.13 Roche15.14 Saja Pharmaceuticals 15.15 Sanofi15.16 Servier15.17 SPIMACO Addwaeih15.18 Tabuk Pharmaceuticals15.19 Qatar Life Pharma15.20 YIACO Medical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spowcw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-diabetes--market-outlook-2025-focus-on-drug--insulin-delivery-devices-availability-price--sales-analysis-301128390.html

SOURCE Research and Markets