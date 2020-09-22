Saudi Arabia $1.8 Bn Gift Card And Incentive Card Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2024 - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020 Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card industry in Saudi Arabia will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 14.0% during 2020-2024. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1,089.0 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,804.4 million by 2024.

This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Saudi Arabia.

Historically, the gift card market in Saudi Arabia has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 19.8% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Saudi Arabia is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Saudi Arabia remains strong. Key Topics Covered: 1 Saudi Arabia Total Gift Spend Analyzer2 Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer3 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer4 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Analyzer5 Saudi Arabia Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer6 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type7 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour8 Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer9 Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute10 Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion11 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer12 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute13 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion14 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size15 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size - Functional Attribute16 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel17 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector18 Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector19 Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector20 Saudi Arabia Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers Companies Mentioned

Savola Group

Landmark Group

Saudi Co For Hardware (SACO)

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Jarir Marketing Co

United Electronics Co

Inditex, Industria de Diseo Textil SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xiycw8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-1-8-bn-gift-card-and-incentive-card-markets-2015-2019--2020-2024---covid-19-update-q2-2020-report-301135625.html

SOURCE Research and Markets