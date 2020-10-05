Satish Gannu Joins Korn Ferry As Chief Technology Officer Of Korn Ferry Digital

Korn Ferry (KFY) - Get Report today announced Satish Gannu has joined Korn Ferry as Chief Technology Officer of the Korn Ferry Digital line-of-business. He is based in San Francisco.

Gannu joins Korn Ferry from ABB, a global technology company, where he played a key role in the firm's digital transformation. As Chief Technology and Security Officer of ABB Digital, he led the development of the cloud-native ABB Ability™ Industrial Internet of Things platform and Universal Edge on Microsoft Azure for secure worldwide deployment of hundreds of digital solutions. Additionally, he conceived and launched the Operational Technology Cyber Security Alliance (OTCSA), a global, cross-industry consortium that has attracted scores of member companies. OTCSA helps Industrial operators and suppliers reduce the risk of cyber security issues in today's fast evolving world.

Prior to ABB, Gannu was Vice President of Technology at Vidder Inc. (since acquired by Verizon), where he led the Technology and Customer Success groups in delivering zero-trust network solutions based on the Amazon Web Services Cloud. Previously, Gannu spent 21 years at Cisco Systems, most recently as Senior Director of the Cloud Virtualization group.

"Satish is a known strategic, innovative leader in digital transformation, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions. His years of experience and depth of knowledge in the technology industry will be an asset as our firm continues to expand the capabilities of our digital solutions," said Byrne Mulrooney, CEO of Korn Ferry's RPO, Professional Search and Digital businesses. "Satish is bringing invaluable expertise and will accelerate the development of Korn Ferry's Intelligence Cloud™ product suite which provides our clients and consultants a system of insight to drive improved business performance."

Gannu holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from National Institute of Technology Calicut and a master's degree in Computer Science from the University of Memphis. He holds 20 patents in networking, social analysis, speech and video services.

