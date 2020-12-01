Satisfyer Launches A Sexual Wellness Revolution With The Release Of The Groundbreaking Satisfyer Connect App

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Satisfyer, an award-winning sexual wellness company dedicated to helping people everywhere fulfill their full sexual potential, announced the release of Satisfyer Connect. Whether a first-time or experienced user, Satisfyer offers the highest quality products at the most accessible price points, and that remains true with its new app-enabled product line. This free app, available in the Apple App and Google Play Stores, blends intimacy with technology to create a customizable, multi-sensorial experience that integrates touch, sound and haptic feedback with compatible Satisfyer devices - just in time to enhance the most pleasurable of holiday gifts.

In 2020, many people have become more open to trying new things - and that includes exploring their sexual wellness.

Designed for joyful, sensual moments, either individually or with a partner, Satisfyer Connect creates an experience where distance has no bounds,working seamlessly and safely with a partner whether in the same room, a different state or even in a different country.

"We heard from our consumers that they desire an interactive app that can help them connect with themselves and their partners through their sexual wellness devices," said Jerome Bensimon, head of Satisfyer sales in the U.S. "Because we are always aiming to satisfy our fans, we started development on Satisfyer Connect a few years ago and are excited to finally bring it to the market with our new app-enabled devices. With nearly every new product that we release being app-enabled, we are able to create an ecosystem of hundreds of products that give our consumers the added value at a consistent price point."

A new Satisfyer survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults conducted online by The Harris Poll in September revealed one in three (34%) wish they had a better way to connect with a partner for virtual sex and pleasure. Additionally, three in 10 Americans (29%) own a sexual pleasure device, while 30% say that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are more willing than ever to use a sexual pleasure device.

"In 2020, many people have become more open to trying new things - and that includes exploring their sexual wellness," says Megwyn White, Certified Clinical Sexologist and Director of Education for Satisfyer. "The pandemic has changed the way we look at pleasure, with many individuals seeking new options to connect with themselves and their partners nearby or from afar."

Satisfyer Connect can work with up to 12 compatible devices at any given time - and up to four simultaneously. Additionally, it will be continually updated with new features to constantly provide new ways for users to explore their sexuality.

Compatible with all Android and iOS devices, Satisfyer Connect seamlessly pairs with all Satisfyer Bluetooth devices to playfully invite intimate explorations in more than 30 languages. And, in previews, Satisfyer Connect was awarded the 2020 CES TWICE PICKS as one of the best mobile apps.

Upon launching the app, users will discover an intuitive menu that offers simple and haptic operation, as well as versatile functionality, such as:

Program Play : Featuring a vast library of pre-installed, guided programs. This is a great place for users to start exploration, as each device has its own set of loaded programs once it is connected to the app.

: Featuring a vast library of pre-installed, guided programs. This is a great place for users to start exploration, as each device has its own set of loaded programs once it is connected to the app. Live Control : Users can design their own patterns and rhythms according to their preferences with a simple stroke of their finger over the app's interface.

: Users can design their own patterns and rhythms according to their preferences with a simple stroke of their finger over the app's interface. For added nuance, users can control program length and intensity.



Satisfyer Connect even offers individual control of each motor in multi-engine devices.



If users enjoy a particular experience, they can save it for later exploration.



Whether in the same room or the other side of the globe, Satisfyer Connect provides couples with an ability to enhance their partner's sensual experience. Users just need to invite each other to connect their apps through a secure connection to enable control of each other's devices and exchange real-time text messages or video.



Additionally, each user retains the ability to end relationships which will result in automatic deletion of all messages from the chat and prevent further access.

which will result in automatic deletion of all messages from the chat and prevent further access. Sound Integration : For the most comprehensive multi-sensory experience, Satisfyer Connect integrates sound into the physical sensual experience.

: For the most comprehensive multi-sensory experience, Satisfyer Connect integrates sound into the physical sensual experience. Ambient sounds such as music or spoken words are transmitted in air-pulse sensations.

such as music or spoken words are transmitted in air-pulse sensations.

"Music Vibes" plays streamed music, or pairs with your own music library to convert your favorite songs into stimulating rhythmic beats. To help Satisfyer Connect users enhance their pleasure experience, Satisfyer curated a dedicated Spotify playlist that will inspire exploration of musical bliss.

plays streamed music, or pairs with your own music library to convert your favorite songs into stimulating rhythmic beats. To help Satisfyer Connect users enhance their pleasure experience, Satisfyer curated a dedicated Spotify playlist that will inspire exploration of musical bliss. Battery Life : Users will never be unexpectedly disappointed when using their devices. Once connected to Satisfyer Connect, the app visually displays the battery life of the device on screen so users can always be prepared.

: Users will never be unexpectedly disappointed when using their devices. Once connected to Satisfyer Connect, the app visually displays the battery life of the device on screen so users can always be prepared. Gyroscope Control:Apple Watch users can experience a special feature when using their Apple Watch to control their device. Users can move their wrist and arm to control the rhythm patterns and intensity of their device.

Satisfyer Connect launched with several innovative features and will surprise users continually with monthly updates so users can continue to boost their sexual creativity. Compatible sexual wellness devices from Satisfyer available at launch include the Curvy 2+, Royal One, Love Triangle and the Double Joy, with many more app integrated products to be added. Learn more at us.satisfyer.com/us/satisfyer-connect-app.

About SatisfyerBlending tech innovation and sexual health, Satisfyer is a sexual wellness brand dedicated to creating pleasurable, multi-sensory experiences for consumers. Established in 2016, Satisfyer set the tone within the industry, proclaiming that sexual health is for everyone, regardless of their sexual preference, socio-economic background, age, gender or skill level. Available in more than 100 countries, with over 200 products and over 180 design awards, Satisfyer offers the most comprehensive and robust assortment of high-quality devices, all at accessible prices. Satisfyer leads the category in many countries, due to its marquee product, the Pro 2, which is the most sold sexual wellness device in the world. For more information, please visit www.satisfyer.com

About the surveyThe online survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Satisfyer from September 23-25, 2020 among 2,040 U.S. adults ages 18+. Figures for age, sex, race/ethnicity, education, region, marital status, household size and household income were weighted where necessary to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population. Propensity score weighting was used to adjust for respondents' propensity to be online.

