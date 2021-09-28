Satellos Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Frank Gleeson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Satellos Bioscience Inc., ("Satellos") (TSXV: MSCL), and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Satellos is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics that stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders from dystrophies to ageing. Satellos was founded on the discovery that dysregulated muscle stem-cell polarity - a process that balances replenishment of muscle stem cells and production of specialized tissue cells - can lead to the inability of the body to properly repair and regenerate muscle throughout life. Satellos' lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy that serves to correct this dysregulation, which Satellos has identified as a root cause of the progressive nature of the muscle destruction experienced by people living with Duchenne. Satellos believes defects in muscle regeneration play a critical underlying role in numerous muscle disorders spanning rare diseases through to mass market indications associated with the ageing process. Accordingly, Satellos applies its proprietary discovery platform, MyoReGenXTM, to identify regulatory pathways and drug candidates to treat muscle disorders where stem cell polarity may be dysregulated. Satellos also maintains the rights to two clinical stage assets as a result of the reverse takeover of iCo Therapeutics Inc. Founded in 2018, Satellos is headquartered in Canada. For more information visit Satellos.com.

Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

