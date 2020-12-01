Satellite Manufacturing And Launch System Market 2020-2025: Utilization Of 3D Technology In Manufacturing & Favorable Government Policies Are Projected To Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite manufacturing and launch market is currently witnessing stable growth.

A satellite is a human-made spacecraft manufactured to orbit the Earth and other celestial objects to retrieve and process topographical information. Satellites are usually made using light-weight metals such as titanium and aluminum, along with composites and alloys, including aluminum-beryllium and nickel-cadmium.

Currently, satellite manufacturing and launch organizations deal with Low Earth Orbit (LEO), geostationary (GEO) and sun-synchronous orbit satellites, which are used for remote communication, sensing, surveillance, transmission, traffic control and telemetry.

The increasing utilization of satellites for military surveillance and related defense applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. They are also used for various commercial applications, such as global positioning services (GPS), satellite-based telemetry and internet connectivity.

Furthermore, a reduction in the overall launch costs of satellites is another factor providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, miniaturization of satellites with increased payload capabilities is also creating a positive outlook for the market. These satellites are compact in size and enable additional load on a single launch vehicle, which enhances the profit margins for the organizations. They are considered as one of the most effective solutions for cost reduction while ensuring optimum performance.

Apart from being used indirectly to operate larger satellites, they are also widely utilized by research institutes and universities for technology demonstration sessions.

Other factors, including the utilization of 3D technology in the manufacturing process, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to promote space research and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) by the private sector, are projected to drive the market further.

Looking forward, the market to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global satellite manufacturing and launch system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the segment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the satellite type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global satellite manufacturing and launch system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Segment6.1 Satellite Manufacturing6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Satellite Launch System 7 Market Breakup by Satellite Type7.1 LEO (Lower Earth Orbit) Satellites7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) Satellites7.3 GEO (Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit) Satellites7.4 Beyond GEO Satellites 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Commercial Applications8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Government Applications8.3 Earth Observation Services8.4 Research and Development8.5 Navigation8.6 Military Surveillance8.7 Scientific Applications8.8 Others 9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector9.1 Military and Government9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Commercial9.3 Others 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Airbus SE

Arianespace

Blue Origin LLC

Boeing

Geooptics Inc.

Innovative Solutions in Space

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Raytheon Company

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

