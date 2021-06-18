Sassy Jones Founder Charis Jones Named As A Finalist For Ernst & Young LLP Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 For The Mid-Atlantic Region

RICHMOND, Va., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named Charis Jones, founder and owner of lifestyle accessories brand Sassy Jones, as one of the finalists for the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award.

The Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. In its 35th year, it is also the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs, and Jones is certainly showing how unstoppable she is with not only past awards and honors but showcasing her business strength as not only a leader in her industry but paving the way for other entrepreneurs.

Jones is part of the Tory Burch Fellowship class of 2020 and honored recipient of Entrepreneur magazine's top company of the year award. Her company was named a top 25 thriving company by Forbes Magazine for 2020 and was ranked 75 in the 2020 list of Inc. Magazine's 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. In addition, her designs are available at Macy's and on HSN.

Jones started Sassy Jones in 2013 from her dining room table and out of her minivan as a way to express herself through jewelry designs and help others boost their self-confidence all while taking care of twin boys. From a hand-painted stroke on a ceramic bead of a bib to the stitching of a handbag to placing stones individually, Jones takes pride in the little details of each of her pieces.

"It is a huge honor to be recognized by EY," says Jones. "I hope I can be a role model to any woman or mom to show that no matter how busy you are, going after your goals is important, and no matter what stage your business is at you can make an impact and be a bit sassy."

Entrepreneur of the Year recognizes the most ambitious leaders who are building and sustaining successful, dynamic businesses around the world and comprise a global network of like-minded visionaries, each on a transformational journey to create, innovate, grow, learn and build a better world.

About Sassy Jones: Mom of twin boys Charis Jones started the lifestyle accessories brand in the back of her minivan and on her dining room table to bring accessories to those looking to stand out, shine and boost their self-confidence. With her bold, bright, and on-trend cheery pieces made with superior quality and materials, these handcrafted one-of-a-kind pieces will make anyone feel incredible and are lovingly created to boost self-confidence. From accessories and beauty to bags and stationary Sassy Jones has something for everyone. https://www.shopsassyjones.com/

