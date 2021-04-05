SASpine's Dr. Steven Cyr Receives Dual Fellowship Training In Cosmetic Surgery And Develops His Own Technique He Refers To As OrthoSculpt

HOUSTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 20 years, Dr. Cyr focused his practice on the delicate art of spine surgery. As an Orthopaedic Surgeon and Mayo Clinic trained spine surgeon, he has gained a reputation for correcting complex conditions of the musculoskeletal system and spine. Orthopaedic surgeons are THE musculoskeletal experts. Their training enables them to understand the anatomy, the origin and insertion, the shape, and the function of the muscles, unlike any other surgeon. Because Dr. Cyr has always had an additional interest in cosmetic surgery he spent 2 years training in an extensive formal cosmetic surgery fellowship with Dr. Wilbur Hah, the President of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, President of the Texas Cosmetic Surgery Society, and Past President of the American Society of Cosmetic Breast Surgery. Additionally, Dr. Cyr obtained training from multiple leaders in cosmetic surgery in Los Angeles, CA and around the country to further refine his skills in cosmetic surgery of the face and body.

&amp;amp;#160;

During his training, Dr. Cyr realized his orthopaedic background had equipped him with a rare knowledge of the musculoskeletal system that could further enhance the safety and advancements being made in liposculpture and body contouring. His profound knowledge and understanding of the ideal anatomy enhanced by his life-long passion for fitness and bodybuilding, enabled him to identify anatomic flaws in high-definition liposculpture which result in a manufactured or artificial appearance. His unique approach called "OrthoSculpt" increases the potential to create the more natural look of a true fitness athlete or bodybuilder. Ideal cosmetic surgery makes it difficult to distinguish a surgically-crafted body from one built in the gym.

"Being an Orthopod, I am an expert in the musculoskeletal anatomy. Getting a second cosmetic surgery fellowship allowed me to match up my internal knowledge of the body with the external aesthetics that people see on the outside, creating a more natural appearance," states Dr. Cyr. "My fellowship trained me in most all cosmetic procedures, including augmentations, face lifts, neck lifts etc but my favorite procedure is OrthoSculpting (high def lipo selection) because of my orthopedic foundation," he added.

LeAnn Cyr, CEO of CYRx MD explains that, "The goal of OrthoSculpt is to make you look fit, not fake, by following your natural muscular anatomy."

For more information call 1 (833) CHISEL U, or visit www.cyrmdcosmeticsurgery.com.

Related links: www.facebook.com/cyrmdcosmeticsurgery

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saspines-dr-steven-cyr-receives-dual-fellowship-training-in-cosmetic-surgery-and-develops-his-own-technique-he-refers-to-as-orthosculpt-301261681.html

SOURCE CYRx MD Cosmetic Surgery