Sasol Announces Beneficial Operation Of Louisiana Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) Unit

LAKE CHARLES, La., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol today announced our LDPE unit reached beneficial operation on 15 November 2020. The LDPE unit is the seventh and final Lake Charles Chemicals Complex unit to come online. The LCCP is now 100 percent complete with total capital expenditure forecast to be within the previously communicated guidance of US$12,8 billion.

"This milestone safely brings our Lake Charles Chemicals Project to a close and sets the stage for the next step in the evolution of our chemicals business," said Sasol President and Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Grobler. "The completion of this unit and its impending transition to our joint venture with LyondellBasell will accelerate our transformation to a more specialty chemicals-focused company with a strong presence of base chemicals in our portfolio."

Sasol's LDPE unit uses ExxonMobil technology and has a nameplate capacity of 420,000 tons per year (420 ktpa). LDPE is used to manufacture plastic bags, shrink wrap and stretch film, coatings for paper cups and cartons, container lids, squeezable bottles, and other applications. The beneficial operation of the final LCCP unit signals that 100% of total nameplate capacity of the LCCP is operational.

The LDPE unit is one of the three LCCP plants that will form part of the Sasol/LyondellBasell Louisiana Integrated Polyethylene joint venture.

To date, Sasol's Lake Charles Chemicals Project has generated more than 800 full-time quality manufacturing jobs, with up to 6,500 people on site during construction, US$4 billion to Louisiana businesses and nearly US$200 million in local and state taxes.

Please note: One billion is defined as one thousand million. bbl - barrel, bscf - billion standard cubic feet, mmscf - million standard cubic feet, oil references brent crude: mmboe - million barrels oil equivalent.

All references to years refer to the financial year ended 30 June.

Any reference to a calendar year is prefaced by the word "calendar".

About Sasol:

Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company spanning 30 countries. Through our talented people, we use selected technologies to safely and sustainably source, manufacture and market chemical and energy products globally.

