SAS Named A Leader In Digital Decisioning Platforms By Independent Research Firm

CARY, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS has been named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020 . According to the report by independent research firm Forrester, "SAS injects world-class analytics into any decision. For decades the name SAS has been synonymous with leading advanced and predictive analytics."

SAS is committed to supporting organizations transforming their decision processes. Jeremy Chen, SAS Product Manager

The report evaluated SAS® Intelligent Decisioning, a comprehensive solution that combines business rules management, decision processing, real-time event detection, decision governance and SAS' powerful advanced analytics capability.

"To be competitive in today's environment, businesses need to quickly adapt to changing situations to make the best decision possible," said Jeremy Chen, SAS Principal Product Manager. "That requires easily incorporating a wide variety of analytics - including AI, machine learning and optimization - into decision logic."

The Forrester report states: "When complex analytics drives decisions, SAS Intelligent Decisioning builds on SAS' legacy and excels at bringing the full breadth and depth of SAS' storied analytics into decision logic. Based on the SAS ® Viya ® platform, it provides data preparation, data visualization, statistics, machine learning optimization, econometrics, and many more components that can all be used within decision logic."

According to the Forrester report, "the best vendors provide easy-to-use tools for business experts to author decision logic and also include tools to manage the entire digital decision lifecycle. Such a combination offers enterprises a digital decisioning capability that will scale to numerous use cases."

"SAS is committed to supporting organizations transforming their decision processes with powerful, flexible and intuitive products," said Chen. "SAS Intelligent Decisioning automatically defines real-time next best actions at scale across thousands of daily operational decisions, providing unprecedented ability to automate and manage decisions across the enterprise.

The Forrester report also evaluated SAS Model Manager - a single tool that streamlines model deployment and management, allowing comprehensive AI operationalization - and gave SAS the highest possible score in the model operations (ModelOps) criterion.

"Decisioning needs analytics, ModelOps and decision execution to be successful. SAS helps customers govern, monitor and improve all types of models to ensure they are delivering the best decision every time with minimal oversight," said Sarah Gates, SAS Analytics Strategist. "SAS Model Manager supports businesses across the globe - moving models from the lab through validation, testing, deployment and monitoring phases as quickly as possible, while ensuring quality results."

The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020 is SAS' fifth Forrester Wave leader designation this year. 1

