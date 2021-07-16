SAS Honored As One Of Fortune's Best Places To Work For Millennials

CARY, N.C., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune has once again named analytics leader SAS to its 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials list. SAS firmly believes that the ability to attract and retain creative employees directly affects business success. Employees are critical to the company's innovation, so SAS invests in all its employees - from career development to health and well-being.

Networking and career development initiatives foster a sense of community for early-career individuals

"SAS provides employees countless opportunities to grow professionally and personally, as well as make a true difference for our communities," said Pauline Ashcraft, Program Manager for Risk Research and Quantitative Solutions at SAS and leader of the SAS Young Professionals Network (YPN). "Our unique company culture encourages employees to harness their creativity and passion to work on meaningful projects that drive innovation for our industry and our world."

SAS is deeply committed to helping employees succeed at every stage of their careers. Networking and career development initiatives like SAS YPN, as well as full-time training programs like the SAS academies help foster a sense of community for early-career individuals. And opportunities like the Emerging Leaders program help support and guide employees as they advance and seek leadership training and skills.

"The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ treat their employees like people, not just employees," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work ®. "These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and - as our research says - are 50 times more likely to stay a long time."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees. SAS has also ranked in the top 10 of the 2020 World's Best Workplaces™ and is considered a best workplace for diversity and inclusivity, innovation and for giving back.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

About Great Place to WorkGreat Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About SASSAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW ®.

