Sartorius Stedim Biotech Acquires Cell Culture Specialist Xell AG

AUBAGNE, France, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The life science company Sartorius Stedim Biotech acquired cell culture specialist Xell AG headquartered in Bielefeld, Germany. Xell AG develops, produces, and markets media and feed supplements for cell cultures, especially for manufacturing viral vectors that are used in gene therapeutics and vaccines. Beyond these media, the company offers various analytical services for characterizing, screening and quantifying media components, as well as for optimizing media composition.

Xell AG has so far been privately owned, employs around 35 people, and is expected to generate sales revenue of approximately 5 million euros at strong growth rates and a substantial two-digit EBITDA margin for the full year of 2021. Recently, major state-of-the-art capacity expansion was completed at the company's headquarters. The contractual parties agreed on a purchase price of around 50 million euros in addition to two earn-out components contingent upon the achievement of defined revenue targets in 2022 to 2025.

"With this acquisition, we are expanding our current media offering specifically by specialized media for manufacturing viral vectors and, additionally, in the area of media analytics. At the same time, we are accelerating the expansion of our production network in this fast-growing area," said René Fáber, a member of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Board of Directors. "I would like to cordially welcome the Xell team to Sartorius Stedim Biotech and am looking forward to our collaboration in this demanding time."

"Sartorius Stedim Biotech, with its strong sales team and complementary product portfolio, offers an excellent platform for further expansion, and we are extremely excited about our joint future development," added Stefan Northoff, CEO of Xell AG.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020, the company employed more than 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,910 million euros.

A profile of Xell

Xell AG is a globally active biotech company with a strong focus on cell culture media as well as associated analytical and process services. Within ten successful years in the market, Xell has established itself as an experienced, reliable partner for the biopharmaceutical industry, providing efficient off-the-shelf media and feed products, customized developments, as well as solid analyses.

