SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine Industry To Reach $47.5 Billion By 2026 - Initial Revenue Drop Will Occur In 2022, Due To Vaccine Pricing Reductions Resulting From Increased Competition

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SARS-CoV-2 COVID Vaccine Market Analysis & Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the size of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine market, segmentation of the industry (by geography and vaccine technology), key players and the vast potential of vaccines that are in clinical trials.

This analysis indicates that the global COVID-19 vaccine market was worth $59 billion in 2021. However, our forecast indicates that an initial drop will occur in 2022 due to a number of factors including single booster shots as opposed to two shot vaccines and reduced prices in vaccines due to competition.

The COVID vaccine industry is expected to then grow significantly at a CAGR of over 9% and reach $47.5 billion by 2026. This is due to an opening up of the market from a closed government dominated space to one in which private healthcare providers and companies can purchase vaccines. There will also be a continued significant un-met need for vaccine boosters in an endemic situation.

This report describes the evolution of such a huge market in 8 chapters supported by over 74 tables and figures in over 137 pages.

The report focuses on the following:

An overview of the SARS-CoV2 virus that includes: genetic and structural analysis, mutation and variant characterization

Global COVID vaccine market, global landscape analysis, vaccine technology breakdown and leading market players

Advance purchase agreements, marketed/pipeline products, financial analysis and business strategy of the major companies in this space

Focus on current trends, business environment, pipeline products, clinical trials, and future market forecast for COVID vaccines to 2026

Clinical trial timelines for major vaccines in the pipeline

Insight into the challenges faced by stakeholders, particularly manufacturers and governments

Insight into the emergence of variants and their impact on vaccine effectiveness and the overall market

Financial market forecast through 2026 with CAGR values of all market segments - vaccine technology, geography (US, EU, UK, Japan , RoW) and major players

, RoW) and major players Influence of the molecular diagnostics, PCR testing and POC testing landscapes

Numbers of vaccine doses available by each manufacturer per annum

Geographical analysis and challenges within countries with respect to advance purchase agreements and distribution channels

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca/Oxford

Curevac

J&J

Moderna

Novavax

Pfizer/BioNTech

Sanofi/GSK

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction1.1 Emergence of SARS-CoV2 and the COVID-19 Pandemic1.2 SARS-CoV-2 Protein and RNA Structure1.3 SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Immune Response1.4 SARS-CoV-2 Mutations 1.4.1 B.1.1.7 Variant 1.4.2 B.1.351 Variant1.4.3 P.1 Variant1.4.4 Rapid Spread of D614G Mutation Globally1.4.5 Variants and Vaccine Efficacy1.4.6 BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccination Effectiveness in Israel1.4.7 Challenges of Mid-Term and Long-Term Mutations1.5 Future of Living Alongside SARS-CoV-2

2. COVID Vaccines2.1 Introduction2.1.1 mRNA Vaccines2.1.2 DNA Vaccines2.1.3 Inactivated Vaccines2.1.4 Live-Attenuated Vaccines2.1.5 Recombinant Protein Vaccines2.1.6 Viral Vector Vaccines2.2 Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 Vaccine2.3 Moderna mRNA1273 Vaccine2.4 CureVac CVnCoV Vaccine2.5 AstraZeneca/Oxford AZD-1222 Vaccine2.6 Johnson & Johnson's JNJ-78436735 Vaccine2.7 Novavax NVX-CoV2373 Vaccine2.8 Gamaleya Sputnik V Vaccine2.9 Sinovac Coronavac Vaccin

3. Clinical Trials3.1 Introduction3.2 Clinical Trials by Geographic Area3.3 Clinical Trials by Phase3.3.1 Phase III COVID Vaccine Trials3.3.2 Phase II COVID Vaccine Trials3.3.3 Phase I COVID Vaccine Trials 4. Molecular Diagnostics & PCR Testing4.1 Introduction4.2 PCR Diagnostic Testing Has Dominated the Space4.3 Point of Care Testing

5. Market & Industry Analysis5.1 Advance Purchase Agreements by Company5.1.1 Pfizer/BioNTech5.1.2 Moderna5.1.3 AstraZeneca/Oxford5.1.4 Novavax5.1.5 Sanofi/GSK5.1.6 J&J5.1.7 Curevac5.2 Advance Purchase Agreements - Geographical Breakdown5.2.1 USA5.2.2 EU5.2.2.1 Distribution of Vaccines within the EU5.2.3 Japan5.2.4 Australia5.2.5 China5.2.6 UK5.2.7 Russia5.3 Price of Vaccines5.4 Reasons for Booster Vaccine Requirements

6. COVID Vaccine Pandemic Market Analysis 20216.1 Market Revenue, Volume and Major Players6.2 SubMarket by Major Player Breakdown6.3 SubMarket by Technology Type6.4 SubMarket by Geographical Breakdown

7. COVID Vaccine Market 2022 to 20267.1 Endemic Market Forecast to 20267.2 SubMarket by Geographical Breakdown to 20267.3 SubMarket by Major Player Breakdown to 20267.4 SubMarket by Vaccine Technology Breakdown to 2026

8. Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfg4sc

