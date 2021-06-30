FORT LEE, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saro de Rúe, an innovative Korean beauty brand known for their Freeze-dried Hyaluronic Acid Anti-aging System launched their first cosmetic product on QVC this morning at 8 AM EDT.

Saro de Rúe's Tint N Go 5-prong Tinting Brow Pen is the first ever tinting microblading eyebrow pen that naturally tints both hair and skin with natural looking color. It is also 10 day long-lasting, waterproof, sweat proof, and oil proof. The pen comes in two universal shades that work for all different hair colors. Their light brown pen works on light brown hair tones, and all shades of blonde and gray. Their dark brown pen works on medium to dark brown hair tones, medium to dark auburn, and salt and pepper hair color. This tinting eyebrow pen nourishes, hydrates and rejuvenates both your hair and skin. Their pen is powered by 21 healthy black superfood ingredients and packed with 8 amino acids and antioxidants to nourish and rejuvenate hair and skin. This unique pen has passed the skin and eye irritation tests, is Peta certified, and FSC certified.

The Tint N Go 5-prong Tinting Brow Pen was designed for everyone, even for beginners. The 5-prong brush is carefully designed in a specific diagonal shape to sit well on skin to create precise, three dimensional, hair-like strokes, mimicking the appearance of natural eyebrow hairs. The beauty of this revolutionary eyebrow tinting pen is that you can control the intensity of the color. After cleansing your face and eyebrow area thoroughly, make sure not to leave any oil residue. Apply the product to your brows by combing through, ensuring you are covering the skin underneath the brow and the brow hairs at the same. Wear the applied product to bed for 8 hours. The color will develop naturally and uniquely while you sleep. The following morning, rinse with water and you will have red carpet brows!

Retouching every 3-4 days will be necessary to maintain the fresh, natural desired look.

Now being sold at QVC and Saroderue.com!

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saro-de-rues-tint-n-go-301323345.html

SOURCE Saro de Rúe