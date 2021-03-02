Sarens To Expand USA Business Operations With Increased Presence In Southern States And Projects On The Northeastern Coast

· Offshore wind farms in the northeast and Petrochemical in the south will be key business priority industries, among others

MADISON, Wis., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarens, a global leader and reference in crane rental services, heavy lifting and engineered transport, has announced today its business priorities for its North American operations for the year ahead. Petrochemical, Offshore, Nuclear, Wind or Civil Works (construction), will be key industry areas where the company will focus its business expansion efforts, through its four regional offices located in Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

After more than 12 years operating in the USA, Sarens has undertaken several important projects nationwide, most recently the demolition of the ' Goliath Crane' for the US navy in Newport News, Virginia.

Offshore

One of the main focuses of their American growth strategy focuses on offshore wind farms in the northeast, where Sarens boasts a deep expertise. In fact, Sarens installed the first windfarm in the world developed especially for offshore. The turbines, which in 2008 were already producing a power of 5MW each, surpass today's mainstream onshore wind turbines.

According to World Forum Offshore Wind, the technical potential for floating wind power is around 7.000 GW for Europe, the US, and Japan combined. Developing this sector in the country represents a strategic move for Sarens. In oil and gas, nuclear and civil constructions, Sarens has been handling 300% and even heavier loads for decades.

Nuclear Power

Another significant shift for Sarens' nuclear business goals was opening an office in Wisconsin, after assisting in constructing United Kingdom's Hinkley Point C, which is the first nuclear power plant in UK in 30 years; plus maintenance and optimization of more than a hundred others.

Sarens played a key role in the construction of this plant, utilizing its giant SGC-250 crane, which is the world's largest. The crane, also known as 'Big Carl', has a load capacity of more than 5,000T for lifting steam generators, reactor vessels, the dome and the turbines, something only possible with these cranes.

