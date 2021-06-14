Saraya Aqaba Waterpark In Jordan To Open Its Doors For The Ultimate Aquatic Adventure On July 3rd

AMMAN, Jordan, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, the first-of-its-kind world-class waterpark in Aqaba city and the largest in the Kingdom of Jordan, will open its doors to local and international guests on July 3 rd, 2021.

AMMAN, Jordan, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, the first-of-its-kind world-class waterpark in Aqaba city and the largest in the Kingdom of Jordan, will open its doors to local and international guests on July 3 rd, 2021. Guests will be able to experience the ultimate aquatic adventure with over 25 unique slides, rides and attractions.

Located in the heart of the only coastal city in Jordan, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is the largest waterpark in the Kingdom, spanning an area of more than 28,500 sqm. The waterpark features a diverse range of rides, slides and experiences, in addition to family-friendly eateries. Guests can create memorable experiences under the sun with rides and attractions inspired by Jordan's most iconic landmarks including Dead Sea Drop, where guests can take a vertical plunge to plummet 40 ft downwards, Wadi Rum Race, featuring a multi-racer that allows guests to grab some friends and compete for first place, Aqua Jerash, featuring designated play areas especially for little ones along with family-friendly experiences and much more.

Hungry guests can visit Rose City Diner, the waterpark's main dining outlet, to choose from an array of dining options ranging from shareable meals to on-the-go snacks, including a special drinks menu. Refreshment kiosks can also be found around the park serving a variety of snacks, ice cream, drinks and more. Guests who wish to purchase branded merchandise and pool essentials can visit Al Siq Souk, the waterpark's signature shopping outlet.

Chris Van Der Merwe, General Manager of Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, said: "We are excited to announce that Saraya Aqaba Waterpark will be the first-of-its-kind waterpark in Aqaba and the largest in the Kingdom of Jordan. At Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, guests from all around the world are in for an aquatic adventure like no other with slides, rides and experiences suitable for guests of all ages. We look forward to welcoming you at Saraya Aqaba Waterpark for unforgettable memories that will last for a lifetime."

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark was developed by Eagle Hills, the largest developer in the Kingdom of Jordan and is operated by Farah Experience LLC, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi based Miral Asset Management LLC.

For more information, please visit https://sarayaaqabawaterpark.com/

Note to Editors:

Opening hours:

Daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm

Tickets prices:

Day Pass ticket - JOD 35

About Saraya Aqaba Waterpark:

Located in the heart of Aqaba, Jordan's only coastal city, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark will be the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the largest in the Kingdom of Jordan, featuring over 25 rides, slides and experiences in addition to family-friendly eateries. The world-class waterpark will deliver adventures like no other for the whole family.

Spanning an area of more than 28,500 sqm, the Jordanian-themed park will feature exhilarating rides and attractions named after the Kingdom's most iconic landmarks including Jerash, Wadi Rum and many more.

