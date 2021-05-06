Sarasota's Newest Community For Active Senior Living Is Open For Pre-Leasing

The Active Independent Living community at Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay is now pre-leasing 198 brand-new Independent Living apartment homes and exclusive Signature Club residences, offering area seniors a chance to be among the very first to call the new construction community home

BRADENTON, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay has opened an exclusive, onsite Preview Gallery and begun pre-leasing opportunities for its state-of-the-art Active Independent Senior Living community. Early lessees will be named "VIP Charter Members" and will take advantage of specially discounted pricing, first-choice apartment home selection, and a host of other member-only perks.

The brand-new, senior living community is located at 1408 69th Ave. W in Bradenton, Florida, on the same campus as Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay's Assisted Living and Memory Care community. Situated just steps from a marina and the Intracoastal Waterway and centrally located near shops, restaurants, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and multiple healthcare facilities, the Independent Living community, when completed, will offer stylishly appointed one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, plus a limited number of "Signature Club" residences offering reserved underground parking and private elevators, personal addresses and upgraded finishes. All apartment homes are situated around an amenity-rich Grande Clubhouse featuring multiple indoor and al fresco dining options; a zero-entry, resort-style pool with cabanas; a health club quality FitCamp® Health & Fitness Center; and much more. Development of the 198,000-square-foot community represents a nearly $57 million capital investment with project completion expected by Spring 2022.

The new Active Independent Living community promises to deliver the ultimate, maintenance-free senior lifestyle experience while adding to the overall campus to offer new residents a full continuum of care for all lifestyle options.

"This community represents the embodiment of our longtime efforts to deliver a setting that makes senior living of the finest quality attainable for a larger segment of this local marketplace," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. " More than just beauty and high-tech features, we're adding innovative experiential living components, lifestyle programs, and optional services to create a more personalized, resident-focused experience that caters to today's seniors."

Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay is owned and operated by Bonita Springs-based Discovery Senior Living, whose national and regional multi-branded portfolios currently include more than 70 communities spanning 15 states.

About Discovery Senior LivingDiscovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of almost 12,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

Media Inquiries: Christine Rockhold, Regional Marketing Manager CRockhold@DiscoveryMGT.com | 239.301.1101

Related Images new-active-independent-living.jpg New Active Independent Living Community at Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay Pre-leasing opportunities are now open for the new Active Independent Living Community at Discovery Village At Sarasota Bay.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sarasotas-newest-community-for-active-senior-living-is-open-for-pre-leasing-301285167.html

SOURCE Discovery Senior Living