Sarah Stage Joins New Social Platform

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UTU.ONE, the blockchain-powered social app built to redefine social, is pleased to announce that fitness mom and model Sarah Stage is set to join the social platform as a key influencer in preparation for the social app launch.

Recognized as an international fitness model, Sarah is one of the most sought-after talents in the modeling world, collaborating with well-known brands such as Buffalo, Guess Jeans, Kohl's, Jockey Underwear and Puma. She has also appeared in commercials for Kia, Budweiser and Samsung. A certified trainer and influencer, Stage continues to escalate her career while balancing her new life as a mom by developing fitness classes for her millions of social media followers.

By joining UTU.ONE, Stage will continue to expand that social reach through her own DAC (Decentralized Autonomous Community)designed and made exclusively available on the UTU.ONE social app, a platform where the value of social is returned to users, and the value of creative content is shared between the creator and the supporters. "I'm excited to be a part of UTU and look forward to sharing more fitness and lifestyle content with my most dedicated fan-base," shares Stage.

Designed with user-friendliness, UTU.ONE is the next generation social media platform for real people and offers unique features such as: facial recognition sign-up and reward tokens designed to benefit UTU.ONE members for interacting with the platform and other members. Users can begin preregistering now through the following link:

UTU beta sign-up link: utu.one/request-beta-access

The company has made a total commitment to privacy, security and transparency by making a significant investment in the EOSIO blockchain to develop a platform that is scalable, reliable, eco-friendly and most of all, secure. This is the UTU commitment that our User-to-User community (UTU) can expect from UTU.ONE. We would like to remind everyone the value of privacy and real connections. Together we will create amazing user experiences designed to redefine social values for the benefit of everyone. We look forward to welcoming you to UTU.ONE - Gordon Weiske, VP of PR and Marketing.

About UTU.ONE -The company originated in Australia and Canada with a group of experts in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, with business executives from IBM, Alibaba, Apple, and Deakin University's Blockchain Innovation Lab. The company developed the world's first DAC app for iOS and Android on EOSIO and many other blockchain business solutions and decentralized applications. In 2020, UTU.ONE made the strategic decision to establish its HQ in Toronto, Canada, to further the company's business expansions worldwide.

Information on the company can be found at: www.utu.one.

