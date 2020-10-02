Sarah Jessica Parker Receives Most Prestigious Award Of The Wine World

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Jessica Parker's wine brand, Invivo X, SJP, has been awarded 'Best Launch of the Year' by the 2020 Drinks Business Awards that recognizes outstanding companies in the alcoholic drinks industry.

Watch her acceptance speech with Invivo Wine partners HERE

To celebrate the coveted award, Sarah Jessica and her business partners at Invivo Wines, Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, filmed an awards ceremony-style acceptance speech in their homes, released today. The global wine accolade was awarded to the trio by Europe's largest industry title, The Drinks Business - regarded as the most authoritative, international respected badge of achievement.

Sarah Jessica filmed her acceptance speech in New York, while Invivo Co-Founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron filmed theirs in Auckland, dressed in black-tie standing atop a New Zealand government-style podium.

The video begins with Sarah Jessica holding the prestigious award, saying, "This was a wonderful surprise, enormously flattering and a great honor. I want to thank everyone at the Drinks Business and the Drinks Business Awards for including our little brand. We're tickled and thrilled and of course all credit is due to the great small but mighty team of Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron."

Invivo Co-founder Tim Lightbourne says of win, "We are very pleased to win this prestigious award and recognized for all the hard work that went into launching the brand with Sarah Jessica Parker. From the marketing team, the winemaking crew and all our distributors. In the first month alone, we simultaneously launched in five countries. There were media interviews, launch events, digital campaigns and point of sale all rolling out to organize - it was a real team effort."

Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand, which launched in September 2019, has received six gold medals in international wine competitions and 3 x 90+ ratings. Sarah Jessica Parker has been involved in the process, from blending the wine, to designing the label and merchandise, and even sitting on the board of the company. With thousands of alcohol brands launching each year, the Invivo X, SJP launch won the top spot, showing the long-term appetite for Sarah Jessica's wine collaboration.

"Our judges were impressed by this slick and super professional campaign that is perfectly pitched at its target audience and 'hits the nail on the head,'" says Lucy Shaw, Editor, The Drinks Business. " Described as 'far and away the standout campaign within its category', they praised the level of commitment of those involved in the brand, which, while new, has a clearly defined long-term vision," she adds.

The Sauvignon Blanc has now sold over 500,000 bottles worldwide in 12 months. It's available in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Taiwan, Greece, Ukraine, Cyprus, Japan, France and in Australia this year. Invivo X, SJP recently launched a Rosé from the South of France and the new 2020 vintage of Sauvignon Blanc is coming soon.

Invivo X SJP is available in over 40 States and major retailers with Invivo X, SJP wines include: Meijer ( Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Ohio), Bevmo!, Costco, Albertson's, Cost Plus World Market, Fine Wine and Good Spirit Stores, Piggly Wiggly, Food Lion, Binnys, Jewel Osco, Marianas, Spec Stores, Total Wine, ABC Stores ( Florida). Online retailers include: Wine.com, Vinporter.com, Drizly.com.

