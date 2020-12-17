Sarah Ashby Rejoins Psychemedics Corporation As Vice President, General Counsel

ACTON, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) - Get Report announced that Sarah Ashby has rejoined the company as Vice President, General Counsel.

In this important role, Sarah will be responsible for directing and managing all of the company's legal activities. She will report directly to the company's CEO.

Sarah rejoins Psychemedics from Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., a biotech start-up researching hearing loss therapeutics, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. In the past four years, she has worked closely with the R&D teams at those organizations in the areas of toxicology studies, clinical trials, research collaborations and contract negotiations. Previously, Sarah practiced at the Boston firms of Campbell Campbell Edwards & Conroy PC, and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr LLP. Her litigation background includes pharmaceutical and medical device liability, as well as health care fraud investigations, FDA regulation and intellectual property.

Raymond C. Kubacki, Chairman and CEO of Psychemedics, stated "We are extremely pleased to have Sarah rejoining our team and heading up this important area in our company. Besides providing our clients with the most rigorous drug test available and outstanding client service, we also directly support our clients on any legal challenge. We not only provide a litigation packet and expert testimony, but also legal assistance for our client's legal team to come up to speed quickly. That's why this is such an important role in our company beyond the normal role of Vice President, General Counsel."

Psychemedics Corporation is the world's largest provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company's patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including over 10% of the Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve Banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on our unique patented drug testing process. We strongly believe our drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods. The Psychemedics web site is www.psychemedics.com.

Cautionary Statement for purposes of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: From time to time, information provided by Psychemedics may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements contained in this release that are not historical facts (including but not limited to statements concerning earnings, earnings per share, revenues, cash flows, receivables collection dates, dividends, future business, growth opportunities, profitability, pricing, new accounts, customer base, market share, test volume, sales and marketing strategies, market demand for drug testing services in Brazil, U.S. and foreign drug testing laws and regulations, including, without limitation, Brazilian professional driver drug testing requirements, required investments in plant, equipment and people and new test development, the effect of COVID-19 on our business, including its effects on our business, and profitability, and on the well-being and availability of our employees, the continued operation of our testing facilities and loan forgiveness under the PPP program) may be "forward looking" statements. Actual results may differ from those stated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to risks associated with the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the Company's markets, including its impact on the Company's customers, suppliers and employees, as well as its risk on the United States and worldwide economies, the timing, scope and effectiveness of further governmental, regulatory, fiscal monetary and public health responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, Internal Revenue Service refund processing timeframes, compliance by the Company with repayment forgiveness requirements under the PPP, changes in U.S. and foreign government regulations, including but not limited to FDA regulations, changes in Brazilian laws and regulations and proposed laws and regulations and the implementation of such laws and regulations, currency risks, R&D spending, competition (including, without limitation, competition from other companies pursuing the same growth opportunities), the Company's ability to maintain its reputation and brand image, the ability of the Company to achieve its business plans, cost controls, leveraging of its global operating platform, risks of information technology system failures and data security breaches, the uncertain global economy, the Company's ability to attract, develop and retain executives and other qualified employees and independent contractors, including distributors, the Company's ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights, litigation risks, general economic conditions and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. With respect to the continued payment of cash dividends, factors include, but are not limited to, all of the factors listed above with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business generally, plus cash flows, available surplus, capital expenditure reserves required, debt service obligations, regulatory requirements, requirements under our bank loan agreements and other factors that the Board of Directors of the Company may take into account. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only of the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact: Raymond C. Kubacki, Chairman, President and CEOPhone: (978) 206-8220