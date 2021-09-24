Sara Wurfel To Join Michigan Chamber As Chief Communications & Marketing Officer

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In another move to round out its team and advance efforts on behalf of Michigan's job providers, communities and families, the Michigan Chamber today announced the appointment of Sara Wurfel as Chief Communications & Marketing Officer. Sara will be responsible for driving the organization's strategic communications, messaging, media relations and integrated marketing.

"We are thrilled to have Sara join our team," said Rich Studley, President & CEO of the Michigan Chamber. "Sara's extensive experience in both the public and private sector will be a tremendous asset for our Chamber members. She has the communication and marketing skills, temperament, and understanding of state government to help ensure the Michigan Chamber remains the most effective business advocacy organization and adeptly navigate the changing landscape to meet our priorities for a strong, healthy Michigan economy and quality of life."

"I've long admired the Chamber for their hustle and commitment to solutions and public policy that build a better Michigan for everyone," Wurfel said. "I look forward to joining the Michigan Chamber team and helping tell the stories, develop the strategies and build the relationships and partnerships that can make a real and positive difference. I thank Truscott Rossman and the tremendous clients I've been fortunate to work with over the last six years for the opportunity to serve - and learn and grow from - them."

Sara comes to the Michigan Chamber with deep communications expertise. She most recently was in multiple leadership roles for the bipartisan public relations and public affairs firm Truscott Rossman where she served clients of all sizes and across industries. Before that, Sara was Gov. Rick Snyder's press secretary and spokesperson for the first five years of his term. Prior to joining the Snyder administration, the Upper Peninsula native spent six years in the Pacific Northwest, where she led communications and public affairs activities for a nonprofit advocacy organization and a regional hospital and health system. She's also served as communications lead for a state agency, a Mid-Michigan Member of Congress and the Michigan House of Representative as well as been an on-loan public information officer for numerous national emergency response efforts.

A nationally accredited public relations counselor (APR), Wurfel holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Michigan State University and her master's degree in strategic communications from the University of Oregon.

"The Chamber couldn't have made a better choice," said John Truscott, CEO and co-founder of Truscott Rossman. "We'll miss Sara's sound strategic counsel, her calm demeanor in the face of any crisis and her ability to resolve the most challenging issues with skill, reason and grace. We look forward to crossing paths and working together toward common goals in the years ahead."

Sara will begin her new role on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. She can be reached at Swurfel@michamber.com.

