Sara Lee® Artesano™ Launches Grilled Cheese Challenge With Regionally Inspired Flavors

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet dreams are made of cheese, and Sara Lee ® Artesano™'s Grilled Cheese Challenge is about to have fans melting for more. It's a coast-to-coast battle as Sara Lee ®, makers of delicious bread, buns, rolls and breakfast products, looks to crown the ultimate grilled cheese recipe using the official bread of grilled cheese: Sara Lee ® Artesano™ Bakery Bread.

Sara Lee ® challenged eight grilled cheese connoisseurs from across the country to create a delectable grilled cheese recipe with unique flavors inspired by the region of their hometown. From spicy, southern pimento cheese to Chicago's famous Italian Beef, each recipe infuses signature regional flavors into this classic American comfort food. During the month of October, each recipe will compete head-to-head in a three-round voting series hosted on Sara Lee ® Bread's Instagram account. Round one will take place from October 14 - October 18, 2020, the semifinals will follow from October 21 - October 22, 2020 and the contest will conclude on October 23, 2020 where one champion chef will be awarded $1,000 to be donated to a charity of their choice. The eight recipes include:

Spend with Pennies - Brie and Blueberry Grilled Cheese - Point Roberts, Wash.

The Cooke Rookie - Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese - St. Louis, Mo.

Chelsea's Messy Apron - Honey Banana Grilled Cheese - Spanish Fork, Utah

Grandbaby Cakes - Italian Beef Grilled Cheese - Chicago, Ill.

A Night Owl Blog - Roasted Poblano Grilled Cheese - Phoenix, Ariz.

A Spicy Perspective - Pimento Grilled Cheese with Fried Green Tomato - Asheville, N.C.

Domestic Superhero - French Onion Grilled Cheese - Atlanta, Ga.

Lauren's Latest - New York Four Cheese Grilled Cheese - New York, N.Y.

In addition to the winning chef's grand prize, the Grilled Cheese Challenge will give fans the chance to win their own deliciously cheesy prizes. During each round of voting, fans who cast a vote for their favorite recipe on Sara Lee ® Bread's Instagram account will be entered to win fabulous grilled cheese inspired prizes as well as a $5,000 cash prize during the final round of voting.

" Sara Lee ® Artesano ™ has proudly reigned as the supreme bread for grilled cheese for many years and we love seeing the creative recipes our fans dream up that continue to surprise and delight us as a twist on this American classic," said Ben Buch, Marketing Director of Sara Lee Bread. "We hope our Grilled Cheese Challenge inspires a new season of deliciously unique recipes as we look to our fans to help us crown the ultimate, cheesy recipe."

Sara Lee ® Artesano™ Bread, available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide, has a handmade taste and mouthwateringly soft texture. Availble in three varieties - Original, Golden Wheat and Brioche - each is sliced thick with a dash of flour dusting and a distinctly creamy character. Artesano™ Bakery Rolls and Artesano™ Bakery Buns are available in-store as well. Artesano™ bread is made without artificial flavors, colors or high-fructose corn syrup, and serves as an ideal bread for your everyday foods — whether toasting it at breakfast or including it in a favorite sandwich at lunch. For more information, visit: SaraLeeBread.com

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold ®, Artesano ®, Ball Park ®, Bimbo ®, Boboli ®, Brownberry ®, Entenmann's ®, Little Bites ®, Marinela ®, Mrs Baird's ®, Oroweat ®, Sara Lee ®, Stroehmann ® and Thomas' ®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

